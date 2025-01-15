Yellow Pages announces first winner of its 2025 directory cover competition

"We were overwhelmed with the number of entries we received as well as the quality and talent of these submissions. The emotional connection that these artists feel toward their local communities and the businesses that are the backbone of Canada was evident through their pieces of art. We could not be prouder to be showcasing beautiful artwork on our 2025 cover," said Sherilyn King, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service at Yellow Pages. "Thank you to all those who submitted pieces and sincere congratulations to Brenda Turnour as the first winner of our 2025 Yellow Pages Directory Cover Competition."

Brenda Turnour is a fourth-generation artist who sold her first oil painting at the age of 12 and since then has been painting, teaching and judging art. She is a past President of the Central Ontario Art Association. Brenda owns a gallery and studio in Huntsville, Ontario.

Additionally, we would like to recognize Shannon Delaney and Sophie Paisley at Ladysmith Arts in British Columbia, www.ladysmitharts.ca, for the cardboard collage submitted by their elementary school students. This mural was created by an amazing group of students between six and eight years of age to celebrate their community of Ladysmith, BC. It captures some of the features that they think best represent their town. Pictured here, from left to right are Zoë, Parker, Olive, Gavin and Kacen. Missing from the photo are Xavier and Magnus.

Prize: With nearly six million Yellow Pages directories distributed throughout Canada, Brenda will have her artwork featured on the front cover of selected Yellow Pages print directories starting in January 2025 through June 2025.

The deadline for entries for directory covers in the second half of 2025 is still open. Artists across the country are encouraged to send their submissions by April 30, 2025 at 11:59 pm EST. www.ypsolutions.ca/submissions

Given the overwhelming success of this first nationwide directory cover competition, Yellow Pages now invites you to participate in our competition for the 2026 cover. See your local 2025 Yellow Pages' directory for the details.

About Yellow Pages:

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca .

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Media Contact: Sherilyn King, Senior Vice President- Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, [email protected]