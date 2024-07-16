Yellow.ai Study Unveils Growing Confidence in AI-First Automation Among North American Customer Service Executives

84.5% of respondents plan to or are already using AI in their customer service operations and contact centers

SAN MATEO, Calif. , July 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Yellow.ai, a global leader in AI-first customer service automation, has unveiled research titled 'Betting Big on AI-First: Insights from Customer Service Leaders.' The study sheds light on AI adoption trends within North American customer service operations and contact centers. According to the findings, an impressive 84.5% of respondents either plan to or are already leveraging AI, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping the industry's future.

The study highlights that North American organizations are increasingly ramping up their efforts in response to the rising demand for customer service automation, moving beyond basic automation to embrace AI-first approaches. Initial efforts across organizations of different sizes have focused on gathering insights and laying foundations, with a few deployments already live. The findings indicate a substantial upcoming increase in project executions, with 58% planning to integrate AI into their contact centers and customer service operations within the next 12 months.

The survey of 200 customer service professionals and executives across 12+ industries, conducted at Customer Contact Week 2024, provided a deeper understanding of the pivotal drivers of AI adoption, as well as current trends and attitudes towards AI integration in customer service operations, including:

AI implementation is present and functional across the entire CX function. A notable one in four organizations (26.5%) have already implemented AI within their customer service or contact center environments. The automation is not just limited to customer interactions, where over 60.2% have automated customer-facing processes, but also extends to 51% automating back-end operations, showcasing a comprehensive adoption strategy.

A notable one in four organizations (26.5%) have already implemented AI within their customer service or contact center environments. The automation is not just limited to customer interactions, where over 60.2% have automated customer-facing processes, but also extends to 51% automating back-end operations, showcasing a comprehensive adoption strategy. Objectives to elevate key business metrics are fueling AI adoption. Nearly three-quarters of respondents view increasing efficiency (74.7%) and improving customer satisfaction (73.2%) as the leading drivers for their AI adoption. A further 66.7% see reducing operational costs as a primary objective.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents view increasing efficiency (74.7%) and improving customer satisfaction (73.2%) as the leading drivers for their AI adoption. A further 66.7% see reducing operational costs as a primary objective. Data-driven decision-making is on the rise. The focus on customer service analytics and reporting is gaining momentum, with 49.2% of organizations automating this domain and 54.5% looking to implement AI to enhance data insights.

The focus on customer service analytics and reporting is gaining momentum, with 49.2% of organizations automating this domain and 54.5% looking to implement AI to enhance data insights. Despite enthusiasm for AI, some challenges persist. For 67% of respondents, integration with existing systems is the primary obstacle for AI implementation, with considerations around high implementation cost (36%) and data privacy (33%) following behind.

For 67% of respondents, integration with existing systems is the primary obstacle for AI implementation, with considerations around high implementation cost (36%) and data privacy (33%) following behind. Executives are dedicated to training employees to work with AI. 56.5% are committed to upskilling or reskilling their workforce, ensuring that employees evolve alongside the technology as they adopt and integrate AI within their systems.

"Our study reveals that North American customer service professionals are eager to adopt AI, inspired by the success of pilot projects. Even those who have yet to begin AI initiatives are motivated to join this movement and avoid falling behind," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder of Yellow.ai. "Looking ahead, nearly one-third (32.5%) of respondents plan to implement fully autonomous customer service operations. This involves AI systems handling 100% of customer interactions, with employees up-skilled to oversee, manage, and fine-tune the AI system in real-time. This readiness demonstrates the industry's embrace of future tech advancements, and we're enthusiastic about leading this evolution for our customers."

With 61% of executives foreseeing positive customer responses post-AI implementation, there's evident confidence in AI's ability to enhance customer experiences. Companies currently using AI in customer service display heightened confidence in its integrations, expecting 100% positive customer reactions. The survey strongly indicates that successfully and strategically integrating AI positions companies well for the future amid evolving technology and rising customer expectations.

Methodology

The survey of 200 customer service and customer experience professionals was conducted at Customer Contact Week 2024. Each respondent was asked the same eight questions surrounding AI usage, perspectives, and strategies in their organization, customer sentiment, and forecasts on the future of AI in customer service and contact center operations.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our AI-first customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive towards the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves 1100+ enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, and Randstad, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

