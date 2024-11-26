Yeehaw! WestJet announces service between Vancouver and Austin beginning this summer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet announced plans to launch new threetimes-weekly nonstop service connecting Vancouver and Austin, Texas. Beginning May 11, 2025, the new route will unlock significant tourism and economic opportunities in both destinations, bridging businesses, tourists and cultural exchange between the vibrant city of Vancouver and the dynamic, rapidly growing market of Austin.

"As we continue to strengthen our service across Western Canada, we are proud to add new WestJet service between Vancouver and Austin as part of our expanded summer schedule," said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning. "This service will provide a valuable connection between the Greater Vancouver Area and Southern U.S., offering guests a convenient and affordable way to explore Austin's thriving music scene and renowned culinary culture, while also providing U.S.-based guests access to one of Canada's most iconic metropolises."

Route Peak summer travel

frequency Start date Departure (local

time) Arrival (local time) Vancouver-Austin 3x weekly May 11, 2025 6:00 p.m. 12:17 a.m. Austin-Vancouver 3x weekly May 12, 2025 8:00 a.m. 10:38 a.m.

"We are pleased to see WestJet's network into key U.S. destinations from YVR continue to grow, with the addition of service into Austin, Texas," said Russ Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). "Recognized as one of the best cities in the world for live music, this route to Austin builds on our existing linkages and is a welcome addition to WestJet's expanded summer service, which includes additional new non-stop flights from YVR to Boston, MA and Tampa, FL."

WestJet's summer 2025 peak transborder schedule from Vancouver

Earlier this week, WestJet revealed its 2025 summer schedule, outlining significant growth across the country, including significant enhances to transborder offerings from Vancouver. This summer, WestJet will serve a total of 15 U.S.-based destinations from Vancouver with up to 93 weekly departures out of the region during peak summer travel.

Route Peak summer departures Vancouver-Austin* 3x weekly Vancouver-Atlanta Daily Vancouver-Boston* Daily Vancouver-Detroit Daily Vancouver-Honolulu Daily Vancouver-Maui 5x weekly Vancouver-Las Vegas Daily Vancouver-Los Angeles Daily Vancouver-Nashville 3x weekly Vancouver-Orlando 2x weekly Vancouver-Palm Springs 2x weekly Vancouver-Phoenix 2x weekly Vancouver-San Diego 4x weekly Vancouver-San Francisco Daily Vancouver-Tampa* 1x weekly

*New route

