YASH Technologies to Showcase Cloud-Forward, AI-Enabled Infrastructure Strategies at Gartner IOCS 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies, a global technology integrator and long-standing partner in enterprise modernization, announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies (IOCS) Conference 2025, in Las Vegas, December 9-11, 2025. The company will lead a strategic theatre session focused on how AI enhances cloud adoption with automation, intelligence, and predictive insights. It will showcase how to modernize a multi-cloud environment using AI-led automation, predictive FinOps, and secure governance, achieving measurable outcomes, reducing costs, boosting resilience, and speeding innovation.

Navigate Cloud Chaos Intelligently with YASH Technologies

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Global Vice President Cloud & Infrastructure Services, YASH Technologies, said: "As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the role of infrastructure has evolved from being a backbone to a strategic enabler. The global conversation has now shifted toward cloud elasticity, intelligent multi-cloud orchestration, and AI-powered operations as the true drivers of modern business performance. At Gartner IOCS 2025, YASH Technologies will unveil cutting-edge innovations that empower organizations to confidently navigate hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems, gain real-time spend visibility across distributed environments, and elevate governance with precision. These advancements enable enterprises to boost reliability, optimize costs, and transition from reactive management to an adaptive, insight-led cloud operating model that delivers sustained, measurable business outcomes."

The company will highlight a portfolio of accelerators and frameworks built to infuse intelligence across cloud and infrastructure ecosystems:

Intelligent automation suite that strengthens self-healing capabilities and enables data-driven cloud and infrastructure management.

Frameworks that enhance financial transparency, governance, and workload optimization across cloud environments.

Zero-Trust Resilience architecture, enabling unified identity, access, and compliance controls across hybrid and multi-cloud.

AI-powered predictive operations that help prevent incidents proactively and support uninterrupted availability.

As I&O leaders transition from traditional uptime-focused roles to cloud-first strategies, YASH Technologies exemplifies leadership in global infrastructure modernization through responsible AI adoption and cloud-forward engineering; by integrating deep domain expertise, transformation capabilities, and an AI-first delivery model, YASH empowers organizations to build intelligent, agile, and future-ready infrastructure foundations.

YASH Technologies helps enterprises reimagine what's possible and accelerate transformation with an AI-first approach that is consultative and value-centric. As a global technology integrator, YASH brings together strategic advisory, deep industry expertise, and innovative accelerators to deliver business outcomes at scale. By embedding AI across frameworks and services, we enable organizations to modernize applications, unlock value from business data, optimize infrastructure, and create secure, intuitive experiences for their employees, customers, and partners. Headquartered in the U.S. and with an extensive network of global delivery centers, YASH serves clients across six continents. The company is appraised at CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 and certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011. Learn more at www.yash.com.

