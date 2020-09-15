YASH Technologies announces partnership with Snowflake

Commenting on the Snowflake partnership, Manoj K. Baheti, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, YASH Technologies , said, " YASH is at the forefront of helping enterprises leverage their diverse data better and harness it for driving competitive differentiation. The partnership with Snowflake will help YASH extend its expertise in resolving complex business-centric data challenges with the power of the cloud to generate outstanding business outcomes". He further added , "As an agile digital transformation specialist, YASH will enable Snowflake customers to significantly improve 'Time to value' from their data initiatives ."

Over the years, YASH has harnessed its data strategy & architecture consulting abilities and combining it with extensive data sciences knowledge has helped enterprises modernize their data landscapes. Some of the initiatives that YASH has in its portfolio are:

A quick study workshop that helps to select and bring the right technology to the table for the enterprise DATA storage strategy for building an ENTERPRISE DATA LAKE.

Building a warehouse on the AWS Cloud to leverage the Pricing data for Price forecasting and Pricing analytics purposes using SQL SERVER, AWS Stack of tools like DATA Pipeline, Glue, PySpark, Snowflake, PowerBI.

Leverage the Power of Snowflake to build a model resilient Analytics platform and migrate the data from the existing DATABRICKS to Snowflake. This will enable the customer to have a Self-Service mechanism for building a dashboard using PowerBI.

"This will be a pivotal enabler in our efforts to combine YASH Data solutions and services to help customers accelerate their data-on-the-cloud journey," said Hari Vyakarnam, Vice President Global Alliances, YASH Technologies. Elaborating further he added, "The partnership with Snowflake will enable us to offer an unbeatable combination of agility, optimized costs and quicker cloud adoption."

To learn more about the YASH and Snowflake partnership, please visit www.yash.com or contact [email protected]

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and I.T. technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email [email protected]

YASH Technologies Media Contact:

For the United States: Sachin Kumar Singh- [email protected]

Contact number: 1309 755 0433

For Asia Pacific: Rusha Mazumder- [email protected]

Snowflake Media Contact.

Danica Stanczak- [email protected]

SOURCE YASH Technologies