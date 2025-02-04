Yardi Matrix Dissects Affordable Housing Deliveries in Latest Report

Set to peak in 2025, completions in the sector may taper off in the coming years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Utilizing new data from the Yardi® Matrix affordable housing database, the latest Yardi Matrix report on affordable housing explores the sector's current state of deliveries and starts.

Affordable housing completions are bound to peak at a multi-year high in 2025, reaching 78,377 units, 12.6 percent higher than the level registered in 2024, according to the report. This momentum may be short lived as 2026 deliveries are set to fall to 64,745 units.

Six markets are slated to break through the 2,000 fully affordable deliveries ceiling in 2025. Austin, Texas, tops the chart with 3,452 units, followed by Los Angeles (2,752 units) and Brooklyn, N.Y. (2,701 units). Phoenix (2,688 units), Miami (2,037 units) and Seattle (2,018 units) round out the list.

Affordable construction starts shrank by 28.7 percent year-over-year in 2024, clocking in at 66,000. Although facing many of the same woes, market-rate starts dropped at a steeper angle, falling 47 percent in 2024.

The affordable sector's share of market-rate multifamily starts stood at 18.8 percent in 2024, up from 14.2 percent the year before. The index was under the 10 percent mark between 2013 and 2015.

"The need for affordable housing has accelerated in recent years, and that is not likely to change as interest rates remain high and construction of for-sale housing lags historical levels. Despite that demand, the decline in starts signals fewer affordable multifamily deliveries in the years following 2025," said Paul Fiorilla, director of research for Yardi Matrix.

Yardi Matrix's affordable database encompasses more than 25,000 fully affordable properties comprising more than 3.3 million units. Affordable assets are defined as properties that limit rents as a condition of a tax credit and/or subsidy.

Gain more information on the performance of the affordable housing sector.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, vacant land, industrial, office, retail and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call (480) 663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805266/5148307/Yardi_Matrix_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Jeff Adler

Yardi Systems Inc.

(303) 615-3700 ext. 2022

[email protected]

SOURCE Yardi Matrix