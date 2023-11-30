Yardi ID Verify Expands Resident Screening Safeguards to Canada

Software solution's quick authentication of applicant ID documents helps remove risk from rental decisions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Property managers in Canada can sharply reduce screening risk and costs with Yardi® ID Verify, a software solution that introduces new, game-changing functionality to the country's multifamily market.

ID Verify, part of the comprehensive Yardi® Resident Screening system, uses computer vision and artificial intelligence driver licenses, passports and other personal ID documents. Confirming IDs quickly stops risky or fraudulent applicants early, reducing screening costs and expediting leasing to quality renters.

Property managers can also use the mobile-friendly solution to verify site visitors for self-guided tours. Full integration of ID Verify with the RentCafe platform's leasing workflow adds further efficiency for staff by eliminating the need to log in to multiple systems.

"We are excited to enhance our comprehensive screening platform, which is proven to mitigate risk and save staff time. Using data to identify high-quality applicants quickly and efficiently is the norm in other markets. This capability is now available to ID Verify users in Canada," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager for Yardi Canada Ltd.

