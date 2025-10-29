Yardi Canadian multifamily report adds new data as vacancy climbs

Latest report reveals slower rent growth, higher vacancy and expanded metrics

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The latest Yardi® Canadian Multifamily Report highlights continued market deceleration across the country, with weaker demand, slower rent growth and rising vacancy rates in most provinces. This edition also introduces expanded data sets, giving housing providers a deeper view of operational and financial performance.

National vacancy rose to 4.3%, the highest since 2020, while new-lease rent growth slowed to 2.4%. Former leaders such as Calgary saw lease-over-lease rents fall 3.0%, and bachelor unit vacancy reached 6.7%, the highest among all unit types.

Animated charts and data visualizations highlighting rental market trends from Yardi’s Q3 2025 Canadian Multifamily Report.

For the first time, the report includes five quarters of historical data on Average Resident Length of Stay and three new expense measures -- Repairs & Maintenance per Unit, Controllable Expense per Unit and Expense per Unit. These metrics benchmark operating efficiency and cost performance across markets, helping providers understand both demand and expense trends over time.

"Adding expense and stay-length data allows for more comprehensive benchmarking," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada. "With slower population growth and shifting market conditions, these insights help housing providers make informed, data-driven decisions."

The full Q4 2025 Yardi Canadian Multifamily Report is available now. Access the full report.

