Innovation takes the spotlight at YASC Canada 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® clients and partners gathered at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto for the return of YASC Canada, where company leaders unveiled a shared vision for the future of real estate technology. Under the theme one vision, one voyage, the session marked the beginning of Yardi's fifth decade of innovation and introduced Voyager 8, the next evolution of its flagship platform.

One Vision, One Voyage: Charting the next decade of innovation

"Over the last 25 years, Yardi has grown alongside our clients," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi during the general session. "Voyager 8 is built to connect every part of property management. It's intuitive to learn and simple to enable. With new tools, features and built-in AI, upgrading isn't just seamless, it's an opportunity to prepare for what's next."

Yardi's new CEO Rob Teel, who has been with the company for more than two decades, emphasized that the future of Yardi technology lies in the partnership between AI and human intelligence. "The experience begins with Voyager 8, and the future is powered by AI," said Teel. "We're guided by principles of integrity, innovation and long-term value, growth doesn't just happen; it's planned and orchestrated with our clients at the centre."

Akshai Rao, president of Yardi, showcased how artificial intelligence is already transforming day-to-day operations. He outlined Yardi's three AI pillars: Native AI, Agents and Connectors, and described how each enhances efficiency, accuracy and collaboration across workflows.

"AI isn't about replacing people, it's about understanding how to use it for guidance, from reporting to communication and beyond," said Akshai Rao, president of Yardi. "Your workflows won't change, they'll simply happen with less manual effort and less human intervention."

