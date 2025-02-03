Yarbo Holds Donation Ceremony with Mon Sheong Foundation to Improve Resident Safety

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yarbo International Inc. ("Yarbo" or the "Company") held the "Yarbo Care" Donation Ceremony with the Mon Sheong Foundation, during which Yarbo donated two autonomous snow blowers to the Foundation. The event, held at the Richmond Hill Municipal Offices, was attended by the city's representatives, including Richmond Hill Mayor David West.

The Yarbo Snow Blower will be used to clear snow from high traffic areas around Mon Sheong Foundation's facilities, helping to keep its residents and their visiting family and friends safe. Mon Sheong Foundation is the first organization in North America to adopt Yarbo's snow blower for commercial use.

Founded in 1964, Mon Sheong Foundation is Canada's first registered charity specializing in serving the Chinese community. The Foundation currently operates four long-term care centres that provide around-the-clock nursing and quality care services for seniors, physically or mentally disabled individuals, and those with dementia. Mon Sheong also provides senior apartments, a Chinese school, a youth group, community and volunteer services centres, and other services for people from all walks of life.

In celebration, Eumie Leung, Mon Sheong Foundation Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our staff is committed to the well-being of our community. We are pleased to adopt Yarbo's new technologies to help create a safer, more accessible, and more welcoming environment for our residents and their families."

Yarbo specializes in modular outdoor consumer robotics. Founded in 2015, the company made its mark with the Yarbo Core, a modular, autonomous yard maintenance robotics platform. The Yarbo Snow Blower is one of the products based on this platform.

Equipped with an AI-enhanced navigation system, a powerful two-stage snow-clearing mechanism, and the ability to traverse rough terrain, the Yarbo Snow Blower clears snow without human supervision. For the staff at Mon Sheong Foundation, this means gaining more time to support the needs of the senior residents.

Kenneth Kohlmann, Co-founder of Yarbo, said: "Yarbo is proud to contribute to Mon Sheong Foundation's mission of giving back to the community by caring for the elderly. We're confident that our snow blower will help improve safety and accessibility around the facilities during Canadian winters. Our goal is to ease the burden on their dedicated staff, allowing them to devote more time and energy to caring for their residents"

David West, Mayor of the City of Richmond Hill, said: "Thanks to Yarbo for supporting such an important organization in our community, one that has been doing and will continue to do great work in supporting our seniors. Snow creates mobility challenges for everyone, and it's particularly difficult for the elderly. Anything that can be done at a facility like Mon Sheong to make things safer is greatly welcomed."

About Yarbo

Established in 2015, Yarbo is a technology company aiming to create value and positively impact lives with intelligent outdoor robotics. The Yarbo is the world's first autonomous, multi-purpose yard robot designed to fulfill over 20 yard care tasks, such as snow clearing, lawn maintenance, leaf blowing and more. With its modular design, wireless charging, and AI-powered intelligent pathing, Yarbo provides a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience.

Learn more at Yarbo.com

About Mon Sheong Foundation

Founded in Toronto in 1964 as a charitable organization to promote Chinese culture and heritage through caring for the elderly and nurturing the young, Mon Sheong Foundation is home to four long-term care centres, three Chinese school campuses, a Youth Group, two community and volunteer services centres, three independent living senior apartments, and private care and charity care units.

Learn more at Monsheong.org

