A powerful management platform combined with expert guidance helps NPOs navigate the challenging landscape ahead.

MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Yapla and Riposte today announce a strategic alliance to redefine the support available to nonprofit organizations (NPOs) across Canada. Together, they have created an integrated ecosystem that combines strategy, technology, and execution--bridging the gap between organizational vision and operational reality.

Canadian nonprofits are operating in an increasingly complex environment defined by shifting funding models, accelerated digital transformation, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), and constantly growing community needs. This reality requires structured, end-to-end support that is fully aligned with each nonprofit's individual organizational goals.

Uniting their complementary expertise, Yapla and Riposte deliver a full-service model that spans from initial strategy to final execution, focused on:

By joining forces, Yapla and Riposte are creating a unique ecosystem designed to provide:

Rigorous strategic planning

All-in-one technology aligned with organizational priorities

An integrated approach to communications, marketing, and engagement

As part of this alliance, Yapla is making a major strategic investment in Riposte to solidify this long-term collaboration and accelerate the rollout of this integrated offering across Canada.

"The nonprofit sector deserves support that matches its ambitions," says Pascal Jarry, Founder and CEO of Yapla. "This investment in Riposte allows us to provide a level of expertise and technology that simply hasn't been available to NPOs until now."

Already a certified Yapla integrator, Riposte will continue to operate under its own brand under the leadership of Co-Founder and President, Jean-François Dommerc.

"NPOs perform essential work, often with limited resources. They deserve solutions that are robust, integrated, and above all, ambitious. This conviction is what guided the creation of our alliance," notes Jean-François Dommerc.

Clients of both organizations will continue to work with the same teams and benefit from the same commitments, now backed by a strengthened collaborative approach.

About Yapla

Founded in Canada, Yapla is an all-in-one payment and management platform designed with and for nonprofits. By automating administration and centralizing key tools, Yapla powers everything from member management and renewals to ticket sales, donations, newsletters, accounting, online store and website creation to help nonprofits save time, strengthen engagement, and focus on what truly matters: their mission. Founded in 2013, Yapla equips over 100,000 nonprofits in North America and Europe.

www.yapla.com

About Riposte

Riposte is a strategic advisory agency specializing in supporting nonprofit organizations and associations. The agency works alongside executive leadership teams and boards of directors to structure vision, accelerate digital transformation, and align strategy, communications, technology, and organizational performance in service of sustainable impact.

www.riposte.ca

SOURCE Yapla

Media Contacts: Catherine Thibault, Country Manager Canada, [email protected], +1 514 261-5837; Carolyne Lord, Director, Strategy, [email protected], +1 438 942-8534