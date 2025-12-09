Yapla's AI-Matching Solution Keeps Canadian Manufacturing in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Yapla , the all-in-one nonprofit management and payment platform, has partnered with the Centre for Valorization of Manufacturing Data (CVDM) to launch an AI-powered matching solution that strengthens Canada's manufacturing sector by connecting companies with the resources they need -- and helping them share what they already have.

Funded in part by NGEN (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada), this initiative provides manufacturers with a digital marketplace to match available products, machines, storage space, and other resources with those who need them. This not only saves time and money, but also keeps critical manufacturing capacity within Canada at a time when US tariffs and global supply chain disruptions threaten to push production south of the border.

"Our goal is to help Canadian manufacturers thrive by making it easier to find and share resources across the sector," said Pascal Jarry, CEO and Founder of Yapla. "With our AI-powered platform, companies can unlock hidden value in their operations and reduce costs by identifying buyers and suppliers and ultimately strengthening Canada's industrial resilience."

The CVDM, which has worked with Canadian manufacturers for over a decade, brings deep industry expertise to the project. Together with Yapla's digital innovation within the manufacturing industry, this collaboration bridges operational knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver a practical, scalable solution.

"The goal is to create the largest national repository of manufacturing data to maximize the use of resources, humans and assets, across sectors." says Benoit Cormier, president of the CVDM.

Founded in Montreal more than a decade ago, Yapla has built its reputation by simplifying the daily operations of more than 90,000 nonprofits in both Canada and Europe. This new matching solution extends Yapla's mission -- leveraging the all-in-one digital solution to make organizations more efficient -- to the manufacturing sector, helping Canada's industrial community stay competitive and resilient.

Yapla is the all-in-one payment and management platform designed with and for nonprofits of all sizes. It powers everything from member management and renewals to ticket sales, donations, newsletters, accounting, online store, and website creation. Founded in 2013, Yapla is used by over 90,000 nonprofits in North America and Europe. The company is supported by a team of more than 50 people committed to making the daily lives of nonprofits easier. Visit www.yapla.com .

