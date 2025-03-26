Yaber Kicks Off Amazon Spring Sale with Major Discounts on Top Projectors

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Amazon Spring Sale is live now, and Yaber is offering discounts on its top-rated projectors with up to 32% off. Whether shoppers are creating a cinematic home theater, enjoying outdoor movie nights, or looking for the perfect gift for a tech enthusiast, now is the time to save big on Yaber's best-selling models.

Spring Sale Highlights

Yaber Projector T2 Series – Your Ultimate Outdoor Companion

Welcome spring with outdoor adventures and fresh air! Designed for outdoor entertainment, the T2 Series boasts 400 ANSI lumens, JBL speakers with Dolby Audio, and up to 2.5 hours of battery life—perfect for camping, backyard screenings, or cozy nights in an RV. Now only £251.80 in the UK or $237.49 in the US with code YABERT25 (original price: $339.99).

Yaber Projector K3 – Premier Theater Experience at Home

Turn movie nights into cinematic experiences with the Yaber K3's ultra-bright display and immersive JBL sound. Perfect for families, film lovers, or weekend binge-watchers. Save $185 today with the code YABERK3C.

Yaber Projector K2s – Your Home Theater, Perfected

Compact, powerful, and easy to set up, the K2s is perfect for home theater. Enjoy high-definition visuals and seamless streaming at an unbeatable price. Available for just $305.99 with code YABERK2SC – up to 32% off.

Yaber Projector L2s – Big Screen Fun on a Budget

Want a theater-like experience at home without breaking the bank? L2s offers great quality at an affordable price, making it a fantastic choice for first-time projector users. Now at a special spring price, only $159.99 in the US.

Special Offer: Canada: $189.99 (Code: CAL2SBEST05) | UK: £149.59 (Code: LBVQNGBZ)

Spring is the season of new beginnings and unforgettable moments. Whether you're planning a cozy movie night indoors or an outdoor gathering under the stars, Yaber's projectors are the perfect way to make those moments special. Don't miss your chance to grab these best-sellers at special spring prices!

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

Quincy Zhang, [email protected]