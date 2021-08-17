XTM Reports Second Quarter Results

Revenue in Q2 Up 56.5% over Q1

MIAMI and TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (OTCQB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech innovator disseminating earned wages and providing gratuities access to service workers in the hospitality and personal care space, announced the filings of its second quarter 2021 Financial Results and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six month period ending June 30, 2021 which shows, among other things, a 56.5% increase in quarterly revenue over Q1 2021.

Highlights include:

During the period ended June 30, 2021 the Company's gross revenue increased by 56.5% to $399,618 compared to gross revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2021 . With the gradual re-openings of outdoor dining, which occurred in Canada in the final two weeks of the quarter, the Company has begun to experience positive results to its Gross Dollar Value loads (" GDV "), which is directly related to an increase in revenue.





the Company's gross revenue increased by 56.5% to compared to gross revenue during the three months ended . With the gradual re-openings of outdoor dining, which occurred in in the final two weeks of the quarter, the Company has begun to experience positive results to its Gross Dollar Value loads (" "), which is directly related to an increase in revenue. XTM signed and onboarded 169 new restaurants from across Canada during Q2 and its solution is now in place for US restaurants in the states of Washington , Colorado , Texas , Illinois , Virginia , Massachusetts and Florida .





during Q2 and its solution is now in place for US restaurants in the states of , , , , , and . The Company's GDV increased 116% compared to the GDV in the last quarter. GDV is key performance indicator as the Company generates revenue when money is spent from the Today wallet at a point-of-sale.

Subsequent events:

·The Company signed a non-binding LOI on July 27, 2021 with Restaurants Accounting Services, Inc. (" RASI ") for a Joint Venture (JV) whereby the Company will provide RASI's clients with XTM's digital payout solution for gratuity and earnings, and XTM is now able to offer its clients and their workers with RASI's payroll and back-office restaurant services.



RASI is a US-based leading virtual end-to-end outsourced accounting, payroll, and finance platform; modernizing the back-office with managed Finance as a Service (FaaS). RASI's hospitality-specific software is an analytics tool that allows restaurant operators to gauge performance in real-time and proactively make adjustments on areas of opportunity. Restaurants aim to save on food costs, pour costs and labor costs through the RASI solution.





with Restaurants Accounting Services, Inc. (" ") for a Joint Venture (JV) whereby the Company will provide RASI's clients with XTM's digital payout solution for gratuity and earnings, and XTM is now able to offer its clients and their workers with RASI's payroll and back-office restaurant services. RASI is a US-based leading virtual end-to-end outsourced accounting, payroll, and finance platform; modernizing the back-office with managed Finance as a Service (FaaS). RASI's hospitality-specific software is an analytics tool that allows restaurant operators to gauge performance in real-time and proactively make adjustments on areas of opportunity. Restaurants aim to save on food costs, pour costs and labor costs through the RASI solution. On July 13, 2021 the Company completed the acquisition of the assets of TipRoll a gratuity pooling and tip allocation software platform that allows establishments to easily set up a a tip distribution plan based on hundreds of combinations including factors including factors like position held, time worked, point system, percentage based, seniority etc.

A comprehensive discussion of XTM's financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

"We've had a small taste now of what will happen on full re-openings," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "Ontario has our highest concentration of clients, so with just two weeks of outdoor dining opening from June 14 to the end of the reporting period we've seen a significant pop in revenue, GDV and cardholder transactions. We are enthusiastic about July, continued growth in Canada and the US and continuing to grow in our third quarter and beyond."

XTM is now a dominant brand for cashless disbursements in the Canadian hospitality space. The Company is working through the compliance and regulatory complexities of launching in the US market and has begun implementation for restaurants in America.

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, the success of XTM's intended geographic and business expansions, the success of XTM's new market relationships, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE XTM Inc.

For further information: please visit xtminc.com or contact: Marilyn Schaffer, [email protected], 416-260-1641

Related Links

http://www.xtminc.com/

