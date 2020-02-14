XTM Inc Receives Receipt for Prospectus and Conditional Approval to List Shares on CSE

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - XTM Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company"), a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment solutions is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission has cleared the Company to file its final Prospectus ('Prospectus'). Following the filing of the Prospectus, XTM will become a reporting issuer in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. A copy of the Prospectus will be available upon receipt of a final receipt on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company has also received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') for the listing of its common shares on the CSE subject to the completion of customary requirements of the CSE, including the receipt of all required documentation. Once final approval is received, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the CSE under the trading symbol CSE: PAID.

XTM is a Toronto Fintech company. We are a global card issuer, payment specialist, and marketing solutions company. XTM introduces and integrates brands to their own payment ecosystem creating new revenue and new opportunities. Uniquely positioned to conceive and execute innovative programs, XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations, business prospects and financing plans, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For further information: please visit xtminc.com or email [email protected]

