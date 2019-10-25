Xplornet Welcomes Quebec's Plan to Expand Rural Broadband

QUEBEC, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's leading rural broadband provider, is applauding the Government of Quebec's commitment to improving high-speed Internet access throughout the province.

"The launch of Regions branchees is an exciting development for rural Quebecers," said Charles Beaudet, Vice President, Quebec. "This program demonstrates the commitment of the Province to ensure rural Quebecers are connected to today's digital world. We are pleased to work with them to invest in these underserved regions of Quebec."

Earlier this year, Xplornet announced an investment of $500 million in its network in the coming years to bring speeds of 100 Mbps and unlimited data to rural residents. These investments will enable state-of-the-art 5G-ready wireless services, supported by a fibre backbone capable of delivering speeds of at least 1Gbps.

"The Province of Quebec recognizes that in today's digital economy, connectivity is vital," said Mr. Beaudet. We are excited at the prospect of working with the Province to ensure rural Quebecers receive 5G services on the same timeline as in Canada's largest cities."

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

