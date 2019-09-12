Xplornet Secures 5G Wireless Spectrum in Every Province

AWS-4 spectrum to be used to build national 5G rural broadband network

WOODSTOCK, NB, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, today announced that it has sublicensed 40MHz of AWS-4 spectrum from TerreStar Solutions Inc. The spectrum covers most of the rural households located across Canada's ten provinces and will enable Xplornet to build a national 5G wireless broadband network for rural Canadians.

The spectrum agreement with TerreStar makes over 500 million MHzPOP of mid-band spectrum available to Xplornet for deployment in 37 tier 3 and 13 tier 4 areas across Canada until March 2035, with an option for Xplornet to extend the term of the agreement should TerreStar's AWS-4 spectrum licences be renewed. The spectrum band is downlink mobile spectrum in the 2000 MHz to 2020 MHz and 2180 MHz to 2200 MHz frequency ranges that can be used to provide fixed or mobile broadband.

This spectrum investment will enable Xplornet to develop the latest wireless technology to deliver future 5G services, including speeds of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) and affordable unlimited data plans for rural broadband customers across Canada.

"Having more mid-band spectrum is an important next step in our plan to advance the availability of wireless broadband services to rural Canadians," said Tim Dinesen, Chief Technology Officer at Xplornet. "We have made significant investments in our broadband network in recent years and are eager to put this AWS-4 spectrum to work, complementing our existing spectrum holdings."

Xplornet is currently working with leading equipment manufacturers to develop 5G-ready radio access equipment and consumer premise equipment, meeting the 3GGP standards. The AWS-4 downlink spectrum will be paired with available uplink spectrum, including spectrum currently held by Xplornet. The AWS-4 spectrum is one of a number of bands that will be deployed to deliver 5G services. Xplornet holds mobile and fixed licensed spectrum in the 3500 MHz, 2500 MHZ, 600 MHz, 700 MHz and AWS-1 bands.

Through the AWS-4 spectrum transaction, innovation with global equipment manufacturers and investment of over $500 million in the next five years, Xplornet plans to deliver 5G wireless services to rural Canadians.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

