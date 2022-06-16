Xplornet's Fibre Network Now Available in Sundre, Alberta

Customers can benefit from gigabit speeds on a next-generation fibre network

MARKHAM, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, today announced that the first phase of its fibre network expansion project in Sundre, Alberta is now complete. Starting today, 127 homes and businesses in the community can benefit from gigabit download and upload speeds on Xplore Fibre service plans with unlimited data.

This is the first phase of a project to connect more than 1,300 homes and businesses in Sundre, Alberta to a next-generation fibre network. Xplore Fibre will become available to more premises over the course of 2022.

"Xplornet's fibre network offers those living and working in Sundre, Alberta gigabit speed access to online work, schooling, virtual healthcare and more," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "This is part of our ongoing commitment to bring the latest network technologies to rural Canadians so they can connect to what matters, even if they choose to live outside of Canada's largest cities."

"We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Alberta has access to reliable high-speed Internet," said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development. "This investment will bring reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 1,300 households in Sundre, Alberta - helping to create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

"The Town of Sundre is extremely excited for this first phase and impressed with how quickly Xplornet has been able to deploy their fibre network," said Richard Warnock, Town of Sundre Mayor. "Residents, businesses, and the medical community in Sundre have waited years for a full fibre network to be deployed, and these 127 homes and businesses will be the first to experience the true potential of fibre optics. Sundre is delighted with Xplornet's commitment to bring fibre technology to rural Alberta. We recognize the immense value that investments like this are for communities like ours, and we look forward to collaborating and growing with Xplornet into the future."

This announcement builds on Xplornet's commitment to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre and 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network to meet the needs of rural Canadians. In addition to this network expansion in Alberta, Xplornet has fibre-to-the-premise projects in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Along with Xplornet's private investment, the project in Sundre is partially funded through the Rapid Response Stream of the Universal Broadband Fund, a Government of Canada initiative to connect Canadians to high-speed Internet.

