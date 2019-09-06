Xplornet Announces Major Fibre Expansion Plan in Eastern Ontario

5G Wireless Broadband Coming to Rural Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Over 80,000 rural homes and businesses in Eastern Ontario will soon have access to much faster Internet speeds, unlimited data and the latest 5G-ready broadband technology supported by fibre infrastructure, as a result of a major investment announced today by Xplornet Communications Inc. and the Government of Canada.

The result will enable Xplornet, Canada's leading rural broadband provider, to provide rural residents of Eastern Ontario with access to affordable Internet with download speeds of up to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) and unlimited data.

To deliver this service, Xplornet will deploy over 600 kilometres of fibre optic cable, as well as 5G-ready broadband infrastructure to its existing network using state-of-the-art hybrid fibre wireless technology. The project's enhanced coverage and service will cover rural residents in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, Lanark County, Durham Region and Northumberland County.

"At Xplornet, we are proud to be investing in world-class fibre and wireless infrastructure to deliver faster broadband to more rural Canadians," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "We applaud the Government of Canada for its investment in rural Canada. We are committed to connecting rural Canadians and look forward to delivering amazing broadband to existing and new customers in these regions."

The total cost of the project includes a contribution of up to $16 million by the Government of Canada via its Connect to Innovate program. The areas covered are adjacent to Xplornet's hybrid fibre wireless network upgrades already underway to connect 35,000 rural homes and business in the counties of Hastings and Lennox and Addington.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

