Xplornet Announces Fibre Expansion in Nova Scotia

WOODSTOCK, NB, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Over 24,000 rural homes and businesses in Nova Scotia will soon have access to much faster Internet speeds, unlimited data and the latest fixed broadband technology supported by fibre.

Xplornet Communications Inc. will build a fibre optic network as part of a plan to connect approximately 24,000 rural homes and businesses in the Municipalities of Cumberland and Colchester, which currently have limited access to the latest Internet speeds and unlimited data typically offered in the cities. The project was made possible because of major investments announced today by Xplornet, Develop Nova Scotia, and the Municipalities of Cumberland and Colchester.

"At Xplornet, we are delighted to invest in world-class infrastructure to deliver faster broadband with unlimited data to more rural Canadians," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "We are a Canadian company, proudly based in Atlantic Canada. This represents a major expansion of our services in Nova Scotia and is an important chapter for our company. We can't wait to get started on this project, delivering amazing broadband to rural Nova Scotians."

To deliver this service, Xplornet will deploy fibre optic cable and 5G-ready wireless broadband infrastructure to its existing network, enabling the delivery of fibre-to-the-home and fixed wireless services. The project will cover 16,000 homes through the Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust (NSIFT), along with an additional 8,000 homes outside of the scope of the program.

The result will be access to competitively priced Internet packages, unlimited data, and speeds up to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps), exceeding targets established by the CRTC. Better still, the network is designed to support future customer needs, with speed capabilities that exceed 1 Gbps.

Added Mr. Lenehan, "We want to thank the Province of Nova Scotia and the Counties of Cumberland and Colchester for the opportunity to work together toward building a better-connected Nova Scotia."

Today's announcement builds on the investments in fibre and 5G wireless technology made by Xplornet throughout Canada. In 2019, Xplornet announced an investment of over $500 million in its national broadband network in order to deliver broadband services to rural Canadians.

The project is expected to begin later this year.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

