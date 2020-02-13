Xplornet Acquires Silo Wireless

Acquisition of southwestern Ontario company positions Xplornet for

continued growth in rural Ontario, including future fibre expansion

WOODSTOCK, NB, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's leading rural broadband provider, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Silo Wireless Inc., a rural provider operating in southwestern Ontario.

Silo Wireless is headquartered in Brantford, Ontario, operating a network that includes over 100 fixed wireless towers (including LTE sites) as well as a fibre-to-the-home network. Through this agreement, Xplornet has acquired all of Silo Wireless' customers and operations in Brantford. The acquisition of Silo's fibre-to-the-home network follows Xplornet's previously announced fibre expansion plans in Eastern Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

These network assets complement Xplornet's existing facilities and spectrum holdings in the region, enabling Xplornet to upgrade services as it establishes a national hybrid fibre and 5G wireless broadband network for rural Canadians.

"This is an exciting time for our company and in particular for our customers in this region," said Bill Macdonald, EVP of Business Development at Xplornet. "We are making major investments in our network to give our customers more: faster speeds, unlimited data, and access to the latest 5G-ready Internet services. Companies like Silo share our rural roots - we are excited to merge Silo's entrepreneurial spirit with our own growth strategy and drive to compete nationally."

"Silo has been connecting the region for almost 13 years using some of the latest fibre and wireless technologies including LTE. These investments coupled with the spectrum that Xplornet holds will allow for unprecedented access and speeds." said Andreas Wiatowski, CEO of Silo Wireless Inc. "Xplornet will continue to build upon our legacy and has committed resources and capital to bring network capacity to the next level. We are excited that our region will have access to next generation broadband services!"

Silo customers can expect the same friendly, local service as Xplornet integrates the networks, and upgrades sites with LTE and unlimited data. Xplornet currently offers packages starting at $39.99 for the first 3 months.

The acquisition of Silo Wireless builds on the investments made by Xplornet in fibre and 5G-ready wireless equipment throughout Canada. In 2019, Xplornet announced an investment of over $500 million in its national broadband network in order to deliver 5G services to rural Canadians.

Xplornet currently serves approximately one million rural Canadians in every province and territory.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.

For further information: For inquiries, please contact: James Maunder, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.xplornet.com

