Xplornet Acquires Fibre company, Metro Loop

Acquisition of southern Ontario fibre company positions Xplornet for continued fibre expansion in rural Ontario

WOODSTOCK, NB, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's leading rural-focused broadband provider, today announced the acquisition of Ocdotus Inc., a fibre based service provider in southern Ontario operating under the name Metro Loop.

Metro Loop, headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, provides fibre-to-the-premise services through its state-of-the-art fibre network in Hamilton and Haldimand County. Through this agreement, Xplornet has acquired all of Metro Loop's customers and operations. This major fibre acquisition follows recent Xplornet fibre expansion announcements in Grey County and Bruce County; as well as ongoing fibre projects across eastern Ontario.

"With this acquisition, Xplornet is putting a strong focus on deploying fibre in rural Ontario," said Bill Macdonald, EVP of Business Development at Xplornet. "We are eager to combine Metro Loop's energy and entrepreneurial spirit with Xplornet's drive to accelerate fibre deployments across Canada."

Metro Loop customers can expect the same friendly, local service as Xplornet integrates the networks. Metro Loop's employee team, including its President, will be joining Xplornet and will be integral to the growth of this business.

"We're proud of what we've built at Metro Loop," said Jake Vandendool, President of Metro Loop. "Xplornet will continue to build on our legacy and push the buildout of cutting-edge fibre networks further and faster into rural Ontario."

The acquisition of Metro Loop builds on the investments made by Xplornet in fibre and 5G-ready wireless network throughout Canada. Xplornet recently announced an investment of over $500 million in its national broadband network in order to deliver 5G services to rural Canadians.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

