Xplornet Acquires CCI Wireless

Rural Albertans and Western Canadian businesses will benefit from better, faster and affordable broadband as Xplornet accelerates investment in its hybrid fibre wireless network

WOODSTOCK, NB, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, today closed the acquisition of Corridor Communications Inc., which operates CCI Wireless. Based in Calgary, Alberta, CCI Wireless provides broadband solutions to rural homes in Alberta, along with enterprise clients across western Canada.

Xplornet plans to build on existing CCI Wireless operations in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan by retaining the company's experienced team of employees. This will deepen Xplornet's operational presence in western Canada and its close ties to rural communities in the West.

"This exciting acquisition will join CCI Wireless' Western depth and robust network to Xplornet's nation-wide team and state-of-the-art rural broadband infrastructure. This will enable us to accelerate our plans to deliver unprecedented speeds and unlimited data plans at affordable prices to rural customers," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet.

Both proudly rooted in rural Canada, Xplornet and CCI Wireless share a commitment to expanding connectivity and supporting technological innovation in Canada's rural communities. With this acquisition, rural residents in western Canada will benefit from stronger competition and a newly-strengthened operational presence tightly connected to rural communities in western Canada.

"We're proud of what we have built since 2007, and we want to see our rural communities in the West have access to some of the best Internet networks in the world," said Jordan Young, CEO of CCI Wireless. "This acquisition is excellent news for rural Western communities and local businesses."

Today's announcement builds on Xplornet's plan to invest $500 million over five years to deploy state-of-the-art hybrid fibre wireless and satellite technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services that today and in the future meet the needs of rural Canadians.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada.Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

