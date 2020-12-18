Xplore Mobile Launches $45 Unlimited Data Plan

Unprecedented unlimited mobile offering in rural Manitoba from Xplore Mobile uses its new state-of-the-art 4G+ voice-over-LTE network in Brandon, Dauphin and Neepawa

BRANDON, MB, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Xplore Mobile today announced new pricing in parts of rural Manitoba using its newly deployed state-of-the-art 4G+ voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) network. The new mobile network launched in Brandon, Dauphin and Neepawa enables unlimited mobile service plans to be offered for as low as $45 per month.

Starting today, exclusive to Xplornet home Internet customers, Xplore Mobile is offering its best deal – an unlimited mobile service plan – for only $45 per month. This plan includes virtually unlimited data of 25GB per month per user while on the Xplore Mobile network in Brandon, Dauphin, and Neepawa. Plus, an additional 2GB in the rest of Manitoba and Canada that includes a unique feature called Roll Over, which means customers can roll over any of this unused data in one month to the next month. The plan includes Canada-wide talk and text messaging. To enjoy the full benefits of the unlimited service plan, you must have a qualified VoLTE network device. If you have a non-qualified VoLTE network device, customers can choose from a selection of compatible devices.

"This groundbreaking new deal offers savings to rural Manitoba customers of over $40 per month, just for being both an Xplornet and Xplore Mobile customer," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "We're putting our province-wide network to work connecting Manitobans to what matters at home and on the go."

For non-Xplornet customers in the Brandon, Dauphin and Neepawa area, the 25GB unlimited mobile service plan is available for $85 per month. Special handset offers are available.

To make it simple, Xplore Mobile is offering existing customers, for both Xplornet and Xplore Mobile, the ability to enroll by phone, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

"Xplore Mobile is continually pushing the boundaries to deliver a better mobile experience in Manitoba, starting with our unprecedented data rollover plan," said Cheryl Brunato, Vice-Present and General Manager of Xplore Mobile Inc.. "We are eager to bring our fair, simple and transparent unlimited plans to new customers in Brandon, Dauphin and Neepawa."

About Xplore Mobile Inc.

Xplore Mobile Inc. provides voice, text and data service to Manitobans on a 4G LTE+ network. Xplore Mobile offers its customers a simple, fair and transparent mobile service, uniquely offering Manitoba's only Rollover data plans that allow consumers to roll over the previous month's unused data. Xplore Mobile has been welcoming Manitoba customers since November 2018.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

For further information: Steve Van Groningen, Manager, Corporate Affairs, [email protected]