XpertSea named 'Trading Solution of the Year' winner in AgTech Breakthrough Awards

Canadian tech and financial solutions innovator is recognized for its marketplace that connects shrimp buyers and growers and guarantees same day payment

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - XpertSea , a Canadian company transforming how seafood is farmed and traded, has been awarded the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award for Trading Solution of the Year. The winners were announced by AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural technology market.

XpertSea won for its data-driven marketplace , which uses AI and financial services to connect shrimp farmers with a network of buyers and ensure same day payment. Using XpertSea's smartphone app and their phone's camera, farmers can capture crop data, transact with buyers and receive payment within 24 hours of harvest, which improves their cash flow, de-risks their business and unlocks growth.

"We're honored to be counted among the companies building standout tech that helps farmers grow sustainably and deliver better food to consumers," said Valerie Robitaille, XpertSea's CEO. "With powerful AI tools and innovative financial services, we can build a better future for aquaculture producers and seafood consumers, and help aquaculture fulfill its potential as a sustainable source of protein."

Earlier this month, XpertSea announced a $20M USD Series B funding round led by QED Investors and Atlantico, which will allow XpertSea to bring its marketplace and financial services to new international markets following 1000% revenue growth in Latin America.

XpertSea previously won the 2019 Aquaculture Award for Technical Innovation, for its AI-powered tech that helps farmers standardize data collection, track growth, improve animal health, and optimize harvest decisions.

The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the innovators and leaders from around the globe in a range of agricultural and food technology categories, including areas such as precision agriculture, yield forecasting, IoT, soil sensing, automation and robotics, integrated farm management, and more.

About XpertSea

XpertSea builds tech and financial solutions that transform how seafood is farmed and traded to help feed the world. Our mission is to build a better, fairer and more sustainable aquaculture industry by leveraging our unique data set, gathered from billions of organisms, to bring transparency and insights from farm to fork. We leverage AI technology to help farmers modernize operations and boost profits through access to fast payments, valuable production insights and a data-driven marketplace of vetted sellers and buyers. With customers in over 50 countries, we're on a path to give the world farmed seafood everyone can feel good about. Visit our website at www.xpertsea.com .

