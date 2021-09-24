XpertSea named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Globe and Mail has named XpertSea , a Canadian company transforming how seafood is farmed and traded, one of Canada's Top Growing Companies. XpertSea earned the 63rd position in Report on Business magazine's 2021 ranking, with three-year revenue growth of 963%.

Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of independent businesses in Canada. 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine, out now, and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing .

"Building one of Canada's top growing companies during a global pandemic was made possible by the ingenuity and hard work of our team in Canada, Latin America and Asia," said Valerie Robitaille, CEO of XpertSea. "It's exciting to see our pursuit of better and more sustainable seafood achieve traction, and it's inspiring to be counted among other Canadian companies experiencing such extraordinary growth. "

In 2020, XpertSea launched the first data-driven marketplace that uses AI and financial services to connect shrimp farmers with a network of buyers and ensure same day payment. The marketplace was named Trading Solution of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural technology market.

In 2021, XpertSea raised $20M USD in a Series B funding round led by QED Investors and Atlantico with Investissement Quebec joining previous investors Obvious Ventures , Aqua-Spark , Tony Fadell's Future Shape , Real Ventures and edō Capital . The funds will allow XpertSea to bring its tech and finance solutions to new markets in the global $30B shrimp marketplace.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," said James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About XpertSea

XpertSea builds tech and financial solutions that transform how seafood is farmed and traded to help feed the world. Our mission is to build a better, fairer and more sustainable aquaculture industry by leveraging our unique data set, gathered from billions of organisms, to bring transparency and insights from farm to fork. We leverage AI technology to help farmers modernize operations and boost profits through access to fast payments, valuable production insights and a data-driven marketplace of vetted sellers and buyers. With customers in over 50 countries, we're on a path to give the world farmed seafood everyone can feel good about. Visit our website at www.xpertsea.com .

SOURCE XpertSea

For further information: Media contact:‍ Dov Smith, XpertSea PR, +1-914-265-1265, [email protected]