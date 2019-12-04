Xperigo Announces Appointment of Dan Turner as President & CEO

Dan has over 30 years of industry experience delivering customer experience management solutions to some of the world's most prestigious brands. He joined Xperigo as the Vice President of Business Development in February 2014 and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in October 2017. During his tenure at Xperigo, Dan has taken the lead in executing key initiatives to grow the business, enhance client relationships, improve operational performance and rebrand the company.

"The Board is eager for Dan to transition into this leadership role at such an important time for Xperigo," states Trish Kiley, Chair of Xperigo's Board of Directors. "After a rigorous CEO selection process, the Board concluded that Dan's leadership and considerable industry experience, along with his proven track record at Xperigo, made him the outstanding candidate for the role. In his new role as President & CEO, the Board is confident in Dan's ability to drive initiatives that achieve corporate objectives, satisfy shareholder expectations and foster a corporate culture that attracts and retains top talent."

"I am incredibly honoured and eager for the opportunity to lead this company," said Dan Turner. "We have a supportive Board of Directors, a seasoned executive team and a company full of talented, amazing people. I look forward to building on our past success and continuing to innovate in this ever-changing automotive landscape, while remaining focused on meeting the expectations of our clients, their customers and our team members.''

About Xperigo

Xperigo has successfully managed customer experiences on behalf of the top automotive brands since 1992. Xperigo has developed a highly integrated service delivery platform that provides real-time access to a suite of automotive mobility services. These services include: Next-Generation Roadside Assistance, Customer Experience Management, Connected Car Services, Emergency 911 Services, Mobile Self-Serve Solutions, Concierge and Professional Services.

SOURCE Xperigo

For further information: Shelly Cohen-Bhamani, Vice President, Talent & Culture, Xperigo, 647-459-0719, scohen.bhamani@xperigo.com

Related Links

clubautoltd.com

