Xonic Launches Golf's First A.I. Short Game Swing Analyzers

Golfers can now get real-time help for 100% of their game

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Two years after the launch of its award-winning A.I. caddie app that was featured on the Golf Channel, Xonic GolfTM announces the release of the iTQ2 with short game. Xonic is now the first company in the world to launch a product that uses A.I. analysis of swing videos to provide golfers with real-time PGA Pro tips for all parts of their game.

Xonic iTQ: Your Quick A.I. Caddie (CNW Group/Xonic Golf)

"Xonic Golf is continuing to use cutting-edge technology to help shape the future of golf," said golf hall of famer, Lorie Kane. "The new A.I. short game features are another example of Xonic's leadership in growing the game by engaging golfers in fun and innovative ways. The iTQ2 caddie tool makes the game easier and more enjoyable for players of all levels."

The iTQ2 has many great features, including four A.I. algorithms to help golfers with their pitching, chipping, greenside sand and putting. There's a quick, one-time video setup for each, and then golfers simply check their iTQ2 when they need some help (there are no swing videos taken while playing).

"The iTQ2 launch marks a significant milestone for the game of golf," said Eileen Jurczak, CEO of Xonic. "Golfers now have access to an on-course caddie tool that helps them lower their score while they play, with instant, customized PGA Pro tips for any issue they may encounter from tee to green."

The iTQ2 also provides PGA and LPGA instructors with data and features that help them build effective game improvement plans for their students.

"When I first heard about Xonic's A.I. golf app, I thought it was one of those coaching apps, but I was wrong," said PGA of BC Teacher of the Year, Nathan Leonhardt. "It's a great on-course caddie tool for my students that also supports my lesson programs. Xonic's proprietary Quick Games are an amazing new way to get my students to practice what we worked on during the lesson."

About Xonic Golf

Xonic was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sports for 2023. Xonic is a proud Partner of PGA sections across North America. The iTQ2 is available on the App Store and Google Play with a free 14-day trial.

