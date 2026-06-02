XNRGY's World Class Mesa 1 Manufacturing Facility Awarded

This prestigious award is shared by all companies involved in the milestone facility: XNRGY Climate Systems, facility developer The Boyer Company, general contractor Wespac Construction, and architect Gensler.

XNRGY's 275,000 sq ft Mesa 1 manufacturing facility, built in approximately 12 months, is a state-of-the-art facility designed to produce sustainable AI infrastructure through innovative cooling technology that greatly reduces power usage.

"XNRGY is honored to receive this prestigious award that reflects our commitment to Mesa and to delivering innovative, sustainable cooling solutions that support the rapid growth of AI and digital infrastructure," said Wais Jalali, Founder and CEO of XNRGY. "Mesa 1 represents a major milestone for our company and demonstrates how sustainable design and advanced manufacturing will accelerate to meet the evolving demands of the data center industry."

Located in the Gateway East development in Mesa, Arizona, the facility reflects XNRGY's engineering-first approach, with CEO Jalali having been personally involved in developing the facility's innovative design as well as the design of XNRGY's thermal management products. XNRGY's Mesa 1 facility previously received a LEED Silver certification, further reinforcing the company's commitment to energy-efficient operations and sustainable industrial development.

XNRGY's technologies are designed to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale data infrastructure, offering modular scalability, reliability, and energy efficiency in high-ambient-temperature environments, acting as the "cooling engine" for AI data centers. Its comprehensive thermal management solutions, spanning Liquid Side, Air Side, and full thermal management solutions with proprietary controls integration, are engineered by a team of the AI data center cooling industry's most seasoned experts to meet the increasing demands of modern data infrastructure.

XNRGY continues to implement state-of-the-art production systems inspired by the automotive standards, integrating digital tracking and rigorous quality control throughout its manufacturing process.

ABOUT XNRGY CLIMATE SYSTEMS

XNRGY Climate Systems is a leading North American provider specializing in the sustainable design and advanced manufacturing of Thermal Management and Liquid Cooling systems. Leveraging decades of experience in thermal management engineering and manufacturing, XNRGY delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the critical requirements of AI data centers. Operating with divisions in Montreal, Canada, and Mesa, Arizona, XNRGY is strategically positioned to serve its clientele across North America. www.xnrgy.com.

SOURCE XNRGY Climate Systems

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