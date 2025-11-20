XNRGY Announces Completion of Growth Financing Round with Investment from Capital Bridge Group and Prologis Ventures

Capital Bridge Group is a growth-stage investment and advisory firm founded by Michael Ronen, who recently was with Fortress Investment Group, and previously a former Partner and COO of Global Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) banking at Goldman Sachs and subsequently a Managing Partner at SoftBank's Vision Fund.

Wais Jalali, Founder, Chairman and CEO of XNRGY, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Capital Bridge Group as we rapidly scale to meet customer demands for reliable and energy-efficient data center cooling solutions. The firm's expertise aligns perfectly with our vision for being the leader of the AI data center cooling market."

Michael Ronen, Managing Partner of Capital Bridge Group, commented: "Our investment in XNRGY is a defining moment for Capital Bridge Group - our inaugural investment. We are very pleased to be working with Prologis, the global leader in logistics and data infrastructure real estate, as a partner to Capital Bridge and strategic investor in this round. As demand for AI-driven data centers accelerates globally, XNRGY's advanced cooling and energy-efficient systems are uniquely positioned to become mission-critical infrastructure."

"Meeting the world's growing energy needs requires new approaches to efficiency," said William O'Donnell, global head of Corporate Development and Growth at Prologis. "Our investment in XNRGY helps advance the technology that supports the build out of the data center infrastructure that our daily lives run on."

Christopher Fazekas, Vice-Chairman of the Board of XNRGY, commented: "Michael is highly respected in the investment community and I couldn't be more delighted to partner with him and Prologis Ventures. Their investment provides further validation for XNRGY as we continue our rapid growth and expansion to meet the very high customer demand for our data center cooling products."

XNRGY is a leading North American manufacturer of high-efficiency liquid and air-cooling systems with integrated controls and AI capabilities. Its technologies are designed to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale data infrastructure, offering modular scalability, reliability, and energy efficiency in high-ambient-temperature environments. XNRGY continues to implement state-of-the-art production systems inspired by the automotive standards, integrating digital tracking and rigorous quality control throughout its manufacturing process. Its comprehensive thermal management solutions, spanning Liquid Side, Air Side, and full thermal management solutions with proprietary controls integration are engineered by a team of seasoned experts to meet the increasing demands of modern data infrastructure.

On October 23, 2025, XNRGY celebrated the grand opening of its Mesa 1 manufacturing facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Mesa, Arizona. The event was attended by over 200 people including Arizona dignitaries, XNRGY's customers and partners, and XNRGY's Mesa, Arizona, employees. XNRGY is rapidly expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and accelerating the deployment of next-generation cooling solutions to meet the demand from data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure. XNRGY operates with divisions in Montreal, Canada, and Mesa, Arizona, and is strategically positioned to serve customers across North America.

XNRGY Climate Systems is a prominent North American provider specializing in the sustainable design and advanced manufacturing of Thermal Management and Liquid Cooling systems. Leveraging decades of experience in thermal management engineering and manufacturing, XNRGY delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the critical requirements of diverse industries. These include hyperscale and modular data centers, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical labs, semiconductor clean rooms, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and life sciences facilities.

Capital Bridge Group is a growth-stage investment and advisory firm founded by Michael Ronen, a former Goldman Sachs Partner and COO of Global Technology, Media and Telecom banking, and Managing Partner at SoftBank's Vision Fund, where he led investments in automotive AI, infrastructure and mobility. Capital Bridge Group specializes in technology-led growth, structured equity, and strategic capital solutions across industries and geographies. Combining the rigor of a disciplined investment firm with the creativity of a strategic advisory partner, Capital Bridge Group pairs institutional and family-office private capital with sound strategic advice and focuses on empowering visionary founders at key inflection points. The firm's differentiated model combines strategic advice, flexible investment structures, and a world-class global network built over three decades at the forefront of technology and finance.

