XNRGY Celebrates Grand Opening of Mesa 1 Manufacturing Facility for Data Center Cooling Solutions with a Widely Attended Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

XNRGY operates with divisions in Montreal, Canada, and Mesa, Arizona, and is strategically positioned to serve its clientele across North America.

XNRGY's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arizona, known as "Mesa 1," was the location of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Fully operational and meeting tremendous customer demand for XNRGY products, Mesa 1 represents the company's commitment to serving the booming data center market, driving technological advancements in thermal management, and supporting local job creation in the vibrant Mesa community.

This celebration follows XNRGY's September 17, 2025, announcement of the construction of Mesa 2, a brand-new, 330,000 sq ft facility dedicated to producing its next-generation air-cooled chiller. This cutting-edge chiller will integrate XNRGY's proprietary controls and AI with industry-leading Copeland technology for unparalleled efficiency and performance. The Mesa 2 expansion marks XNRGY's fourth significant growth initiative in just three years, bringing its total combined current operational footprint in Mesa, Arizona and Montreal, Quebec to nearly 1,000,000 sq ft.

The Mesa 2 facility is expected to bring an additional 500 jobs to Mesa and the Mesa 1 facility is expected to create 900 jobs when fully expanded.

"This celebratory ribbon cutting is a major milestone for XNRGY as we continue rapidly growing to meet the growing demand for our advanced thermal management systems, with an unwavering commitment to bringing the highest quality manufacturing and technology to meet market needs," said Wais Jalali, XNRGY Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We are honored to share this important moment in Mesa with this distinguished group of dignitaries, customers, partners and employees."

"Arizona is a global hub for advanced manufacturing, and XNRGY's state-of-the-art facilities showcase our leadership in high-growth industries such as manufacturing, technology, and more," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "With this new facility, XNRGY will support sustainable data center infrastructure growth in Arizona and nationwide."

"Mesa is proud to be home to XNRGY's growing U.S. manufacturing operations. Their innovative work in sustainable cooling technologies supports the data center industry's rapid growth and reinforces Mesa's leadership in advanced manufacturing," said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman.

"The opening of XNRGY's new facility marks an exciting milestone in Arizona's thriving manufacturing sector," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "The Mesa facilities will help drive growth of digital infrastructure powering the AI economy, further positioning Arizona at the epicenter of next-gen technology development."

"XNRGY's expansion in southeast Mesa reflects the kind of smart growth our community values--jobs, opportunities and investment that strengthen local businesses. With modern infrastructure and a robust talent pipeline, Mesa offers what companies like XNRGY need to succeed. Our vision is to attract 100,000 high-value jobs to Mesa, and partnerships like this are steady steps toward that future," said Mesa Vice Mayor Scott Somers.

XNRGY is a leading North American manufacturer of high-efficiency liquid and air-cooling systems with integrated controls and AI capabilities. Its technologies are designed to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale data infrastructure, offering modular scalability, reliability, and energy efficiency in high-ambient-temperature environments.

