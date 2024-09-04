XNORTH JOINS VALTUS ALLIANCE™, THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL NETWORK OF LEADING EXECUTIVE INTERIM MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - xNorth is rapidly emerging as a leader in the Executive Interim Management market in Canada, driven by strong growth and a focus on innovation.

The Executive Interim Management industry is growing 10-15% every year supported by strong underlying trends. The global market is worth more than 8 billion euros. To accelerate our international growth and take part in the development of this high-potential industry, xNorth is joining Valtus Alliance today.

Valtus Alliance is an international network of leading Executive Interim Management companies, working together with common standards of excellence to handle complex situations worldwide.

Valtus Alliance is now able to implement customized, immediately operational management solutions in 21 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United-Kingdom and the United States.

Thanks to its global network of +60,000 interim managers, Valtus Alliance can quickly and efficiently find the right executive for an assignment anywhere in the world.

"Valtus Alliance ensures our clients receive the same level of quality, engagement, and performance from Brazil to Singapore and from Stockholm to India. Companies need flexibility, leadership, and the right skills, at the right time to solve complex challenges. Our well-trained executives can step in to develop, restructure, or conduct a turnaround in any type of company, either in big groups, SMEs, or even start-ups." – Aymeric Bas, Managing Partner International & CRO at Valtus.

"We are delighted to deliver high-value services to our clients locally and globally. By joining Valtus Alliance, we are growing our business opportunities and expanding into new international markets. We are looking forward to achieving our first cross-border assignment." – Benoit Creneau, President & CEO at xNorth.

About xNorth

xNorth is a leading pure-play executive interim management firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, shaping the future of work by providing flexible, high-impact interim leadership solutions that adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape. Our Interim Executives and Partners collaborate with Owners, Boards, and CEOs to strengthen leadership teams during periods of transformation, growth, and crisis on a temporary basis. With a structured approach and an extensive network of highly experienced executives, we deliver solutions to quickly meet our clients' urgent needs. For more information please visit www.xnorthgroup.com.

Valtus Alliance™ members

CE Interim: Slovakia, Czech Republic

Clareza Partners:, Japan

Cognisium: Australia

Duke and Kay: Italy

Epunto Interim Management: Spain, Peru

Incepto: Norway

Management Factory: Austria

Noble House: India

Nordic Interim: Sweden, Finland, Denmark

Radialis: Singapore

STM: Italy

Telos Transition: Brazil

Think consulting: United States

Valpeo: Belgium, Netherlands

Valtus DE: Germany

Valtus France: France

Valtus UK: United Kingdom

xNorth: Canada



