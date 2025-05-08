XIB ASSET MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS CONTROL OVER SECURITIES OF SIERRA METALS INC.

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - XIB Asset Management Inc. ("XIB") announced that, on behalf of certain investment funds under its management, it has acquired control and direction over 11,519,160 common shares ("Common Shares") of Sierra Metals Inc. ("SMT") through the open market facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange after a take-over bid had been filed for the Common Shares.

Currently, XIB exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 11,519,160 Common Shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SMT's 212,300,000 outstanding Common Shares as reported by SMT in its MD&A dated March 26, 2025.

XIB exercises control and direction over the securities of SMT for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, XIB, on behalf of certain investment funds under its management, may from time to time increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of SMT through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

For further information please contact: Adam Morin, Chief Compliance Officer, Tel: 416.700.9914