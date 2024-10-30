XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between the Ontario Securities Commission and Xiao Hua (Edward) Gong.

Take notice the hearing dates scheduled for December 12 and 13, 2024 are vacated.

A copy of the Order dated October 30, 2024, Settlement Agreement dated October 29, 2024 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated October 30, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

