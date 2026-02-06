Notice - SLC HOLDINGS INC. and STRACON GROUP HOLDING INC. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-6

Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 06, 2026, 16:34 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated February 5, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

