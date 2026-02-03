Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and MITCHELL CARNIE, File No. 2025-23
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Feb 03, 2026, 13:08 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order both dated February 2, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
