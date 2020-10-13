Xerris Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Calgary software engineering company joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to develop innovative cloud-native solutions using Google Cloud technologies.

CALGARY, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Xerris announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program in the Service Engagement Model to gain additional access to Google Cloud resources and further cater to their customers' Google Cloud-based needs.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Xerris offers consulting, integration, and custom solution development services to help customers break down complex obstacles and digitalize their businesses through innovative cloud-based solutions.

"We are proud to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program along with many other top leaders in Google Cloud innovation," Jonathan McCracken, CTO at Xerris said. "Our involvement in this program demonstrates our readiness to advance our expertise with Google Cloud technologies and processes in order to provide expert cloud-based solutions for customers."

What This Means for Xerris Customers

Xerris' membership in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program reflects Xerris's commitment to innovation and becoming a Western Canadian leader in cloud technologies

Prospective customers ensure that they are choosing an approved Google Cloud Partner with great industry expertise

What This Means for Xerris

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program allows Xerris to collaborate with Google Cloud to create the best solutions for our customers as we continue to advance our credentials and expertise with Cloud.

