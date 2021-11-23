Xebra Completes $1,340,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION BY ANY UNITED STATES NEWS DISTRIBUTION SERVICE/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 6,700,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of CAD$1,340,000 (the "Offering"), all placed with a single subscriber. There were no warrants associated with the Offering.

Xebra has also agreed to issue 536,000 Common Shares, equal to 8% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering, to an eligible finder in connection with the Offering.

Xebra intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

Also, Xebra has engaged OGIB Corporate Bulletin to disseminate a marketing update.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rodrigo Gallardo

President

For further information: +1 (604) 418-6560, [email protected]