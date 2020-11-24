Xanadu Announces Canada's First Quantum Network Designed for Innovation and Collaboration

The Canada Quantum Network (CQN) will advance potential applications in secure quantum communications and quantum computing with partners MaRS and Creative Destruction Lab (CDL)

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Xanadu, the world leader in photonic quantum computing, announced today the creation of the Canada Quantum Network (CQN), in partnership with MaRs and Creative Destruction Lab (CDL). Commencing with three nodes in Toronto, located at Xanadu, MaRS and CDL, the CQN will provide a quantum testbed for partner organizations to access and develop new kinds of applications in quantum cryptography, communications, and computation. Similar quantum networks can be found in countries including the U.S., China, the Netherlands, and the U.K., with the CQN being the first of its kind in Canada.

"We believe that deploying a quantum network in Canada with a collaborative set of Canadian partners will jumpstart both innovation and economic development in the emerging field of quantum technology. Our initial partners, MaRS and Creative Destruction Lab, will support entrepreneurs in developing new kinds of applications on the Canada Quantum Network," said Christian Weedbrook, Xanadu Founder and CEO. "Working together we can find the appropriate leverage for quantum technologies while building Canada's leadership in quantum computing."

Possible applications from the CQN include quantum secure communication, quantum sensing, and distributed quantum computing. This can lead to unhackable elections, secure financial transactions, and increased national security for government, law enforcement and the military. Quantum networks using photonic quantum computing can utilize existing infrastructure and fiber networks and offer yet undiscovered opportunities while creating a level of privacy, security and computation that is impossible to achieve with today's internet.

"MaRS is a launchpad for startups, a platform for researchers and a home to innovators. We jumped at the chance to work with Xanadu in creating the CQN. It will lay a critical foundation to create new companies and new applications with strong societal impact," said Yung Wu, CEO of MaRS. "The development of quantum computers is accelerating and quantum networks are required to take advantage of quantum computing. The creation of the CQN allows Canada to retain and grow the talent pool for quantum applications and is an important cornerstone in the development of the next big industry in Canada."

"We are thrilled to participate in the availability of a test bed quantum network which will enable adoption of quantum technologies, generate new ventures and enable sustainable research to build companies," said Sonia Sennik, Executive Director at Creative Destruction Lab. "The first phase of the CQN in Toronto is the stepping stone towards the long term vision of a nation-wide quantum internet across Canada. Xanadu is a CDL alumni and one of five technology partners in CDL Quantum, an objectives-based program offering a robust set of resources for new founders to launch and scale a startup in the quantum ecosystem."

The Canada Quantum Network has begun construction with initial access expected in 2021.

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum technology company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of Pennylane, an open-source software library for quantum machine learning and application development. visit www.xanadu.ai or follow us on Twitter @XanaduAI.

About MaRS

We support over 1,200 Canadian science and tech companies that are tackling some of society's greatest challenges, providing them with tailored resources at every stage of their growth, from startup to scale-up. We focus on the four sectors — cleantech, health, fintech and enterprise software — where the potential is greatest to build high-impact companies that strengthen the economy.

About Creative Destruction Lab

CDL is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. Founded in 2012 by Professor Ajay Agrawal at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, the program has expanded to nine sites across four countries: Oxford (Saïd Business School, University of Oxford), Paris (HEC Paris), Atlanta (Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology), Madison (Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin-Madison), Vancouver (Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia), Montreal (HEC Montréal), Calgary (Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary), and Halifax (Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University).

