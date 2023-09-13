Xanadu and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) partner to advance quantum computing technologies

This partnership aims to develop innovative quantum computing technologies with applications in quantum machine learning

TORONTO and DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Xanadu (xanadu.ai), a world leader in photonic quantum computing, announced today a partnership with the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), a top South Korean government-funded research institution. The goal of this partnership is to advance fundamental research in quantum machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for emerging fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Canadian-based Xanadu is at the forefront of quantum computing, developing quantum algorithms and applications for next-generation technologies. Integral to this partnership is Xanadu's open-source software library, PennyLane , designed to accelerate quantum computing research and development.

Since 1985, ETRI has continued to push the boundaries of South Korea's technological advancements in information, communications, electronics, broadcasting and convergence technologies. With a shared vision for the future of computing, both organizations recognize the extraordinary potential for quantum technologies to reshape various industries worldwide.

The partnership will focus on developing quantum computing and machine learning algorithms targeted to run on fault-tolerant quantum computers currently under development at Xanadu. Leveraging Xanadu's robust toolset for quantum machine learning and quantum computing, PennyLane, ETRI researchers will accelerate their scientific pursuits. Collaborative outcomes from this partnership will serve as a catalyst for future research and advance the global quantum research community.

In combining Canadian and Korean quantum computing expertise, the partnership will drive advancements in scientific and applied realms, notably in machine learning and AI.

"Xanadu is on a mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. One of the ways to achieve our mission is to grow a global quantum ecosystem for both quantum hardware and software," stated Christian Weedbrook, Xanadu founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to work with ETRI to extend our quantum software reach with PennyLane further."

"We are on the cusp of a new era of computing; a goal at ETRI is to advance information and communications technology to meet the needs of this rapidly advancing industry," shared Bang Seung Chan, President of ETRI. "Partnering with Xanadu, working with their leading research team, and leveraging their expertise in quantum technology makes me confident that ETRI will continue to lead in cutting-edge quantum computing technologies for a better tomorrow."

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit www.xanadu.ai or follow us on Twitter @XanaduAI .

About the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (한국전자통신연구원) is a Korean non-profit government-funded research institution in Daedeok Science Town in Daejeon, Republic of Korea. ETRI is on a mission to make contributions to the nation's economic and social development through research, development and distribution of industrial core technologies in the field of Information, Communications, Electronics, Broadcasting and Convergence technologies.

