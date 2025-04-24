Xanadu and AFRL Forge Strategic R&D Partnership to Advance Photonic Quantum Technologies

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. (Xanadu) has announced a new strategic research and development partnership with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The partnership aims to accelerate the development of silicon photonic integrated circuits for quantum applications, with the goal of delivering transformative technologies for both military and commercial applications.

Xanadu, founded in 2016 and based in Toronto, Canada, is known for developing cloud-accessible photonic quantum computers and open-source software for quantum machine learning and chemistry simulation. In January 2025, Xanadu unveiled Aurora , the world's first complete prototype of a universal photonic quantum computer, featuring a modular architecture with 35 networked photonic chips and 13 kilometers of fiber optics, combining all the subsystems necessary to implement universal and fault-tolerant quantum computation.

The four-year R&D agreement combines AFRL's expertise in deployed advanced technologies with Xanadu's pioneering work in photonic quantum computing and chip-scale integration. Through the agreement, AFRL will provide Xanadu access to its Process Design Kit (PDK) for silicon photonic circuits. Xanadu will evaluate the PDK within its software ecosystem and offer technical feedback to help AFRL tailor its chip designs for quantum-specific applications, including entangled photon generation and squeezed light sources—critical elements for quantum computing and communication systems.

"Today's environment requires the cooperation of industry partners to help lay the groundwork for deployable quantum systems that meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Air Force and broader Department of Defense," stated Dr. Mike Hayduk, Deputy Director of AFRL's Information Directorate.

Beyond technological advancements, the partnership will facilitate joint exploration of commercial applications, manufacturing roadmaps, and other knowledge exchange. Xanadu will offer insights into potential markets and end-users for quantum photonic processors and related systems. AFRL will benefit from evaluating Xanadu's innovative designs, simulation tools, and software frameworks, including its patented approaches to quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and fault-tolerant architectures.

"We're excited to collaborate with AFRL on this important initiative," said Dr. Zachary Vernon, Xanadu's Chief Technology Officer for Hardware. "This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of photonic quantum hardware and bring real-world applications closer to reality."

Dr. Vernon highlighted that this new partnership underscores the growing recognition of the important role that industry-based quantum technologies can play in enhancing U.S. national security, advancing scientific leadership, and boosting economic competitiveness. By promoting collaboration between the public and private sectors, the U.S. can leverage the specialized expertise, innovative strategies, and substantial resources of the private sector, which will help accelerate advancements in the nation's future capabilities.

As quantum technologies transition from lab to field, partnerships like this one between AFRL and Xanadu showcase how government and industry can effectively work together to transform bold ideas into real-world value.

