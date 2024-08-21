XAG Launches APC2 AutoPilot Console Globally, Offering a Cost-effective AutoSteer Solution for Farming

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- XAG, a leading agriculture technology company, announces the launch of APC2 AutoPilot Console globally, an automated steering solution for hands-free farm operation. This all-in-one solution uses a mobile app for smart control, making it easier for farmers to adopt automated driving technology and manage their agricultural equipment with greater precision. It offers a more cost-effective, highly versatile option especially to small-to-medium farm machinery that need upgrading.

XAG APC2 AutoPilot Console enables a wide range of agricultural machinery to operate with centimeter-level accuracy

Traditional farming methods require significant manual effort, as operators must focus on driving in straight lines or staying on the right track during farm work. This makes the task physically challenging and requires a high skill level from machinery operators. Moreover, labor-intensive and long working hours during peak seasons can cause fatigue, leading to errors and crop damage. The repetitive nature of manual driving increases the use of production materials and fuel, raising farming costs and affecting yields.

Automatic steering technology is the key to addressing these challenges and enhancing productivity in farming. But currently, many small and mid-sized farms cannot access this new technology due to high initial investment costs, technical complexity, and maintenance issues. The release of APC2 AutoPilot Console is expected to lower the entry barriers with its cost-effectiveness and easy operation.

The XAG APC2's all-in-one design integrates the RTK antenna, sensors, and processors into one main unit, making it easier to install and maintain. This reduces the manufacturing and usage costs of the product, providing a more affordable choice for users. The APC2 is also equipped with IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof protection, making it more durable and reducing maintenance costs. With just a smartphone, users can control the farm machinery to achieve automatic route planning and enjoy new features through OTA upgrades.

To achieve centimeter-level precision, the XAG APC2 comes equipped with RTK navigation technology. It can deliver 2.5 cm accuracy for high-precision tasks such as seeding, ridging, and furrowing. This minimizes repetitive operations caused by travelling errors of the farm machine and maximize land use by avoiding skip and overlap. It also features IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) sensors that allow for terrain compensation, maintaining accuracy even on rough terrain by detecting the slope of the ground.

Designed for ease of use, the XAG APC2 can be controlled effortlessly via a smartphone. The XAG Autopilot App provides a variety of job profiles and convenient functions to address diverse agricultural needs. It allows operators to precisely and easily execute straight lines, curves, diagonal harrowing, and other tasks on various terrains and field shapes. With one-click OTA (over-the-air) updates, new features can be added seamlessly. Additionally, path and plot information generated can be shared with XAG's agricultural drones.

With a mission of advancing agriculture, XAG has been a pioneer in the agricultural sector for 11 years. Today, XAG has users across 63 countries and regions and has a product portfolio covering agricultural drones, unmanned ground vehicles, remote-sensing drones, autopilot consoles, and smart irrigation systems.

As XAG rolls out its APC2 AutoPilot Console to the global audience, the company will keep improving the performance, efficiency, and user-friendliness of its products, encouraging broader adoption and use of farm automation technologies.

