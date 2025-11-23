XAG's New P150 Max Agricultural Drone Sets a Higher Bar for Autonomous Operation

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- To meet the needs of large-scale and demanding field conditions, XAG has recently launched the P150 Max, a robust and fully autonomous agricultural drone engineered to balance reliability, safety and operating efficiency. With increased payload capacity, a modular design, and upgraded flight control, the P150 Max marks XAG's latest step toward practical, field-ready automation as farmers face rising labor shortages and cost pressure.

XAG P150 Max agricultural drone delivers precision spraying with high efficiency

Backed by 18 years of development, XAG holds the world's largest portfolio of agricultural drone patents, with the P Series proven across tens of millions of hectares and totaling over 9.3 million flight hours since 2022. This extensive field experience forms the foundation of the new P150 Max, set to reduce operational costs, maintain safety, and support more sustainable farming.

The P150 Max is a multitasker capable of spraying, spreading, field mapping, and logistics by switching between modular task systems within minutes. With an 80‑kilogram payload capacity and a maximum flight speed of 20 meters per second, it covers more ground per flight, reduces the number of takeoffs and landings, and navigates flexibly over uneven terrain and in areas difficult for large machinery to access.

At spraying time, the RevoSpray 5 System uses an 80‑liter smart liquid tank and dual centrifugal nozzles to deliver 32 liters per minute. When equipped with the four‑nozzle upgrade kit, the flow rate increases to 46 liters per minute, providing thorough coverage even in dense orchards. Droplet sizes can be adjusted between 60 and 500 microns for different applications, improving accuracy and reducing waste.

For spreading operations such as seeding, fertilizing, or powder application, the RevoCast 5 System dispenses up to 300 kilograms per minute from a 115‑liter smart granule container. Its vertical waving broadcast mechanism ensures even distribution and resists wind drift, ensuring uniform coverage across wide or irregular fields.

The built‑in RealTerra Field Mapping System enhances operational clarity by surveying up to 20 hectares per flight. It captures high‑definition imagery that is processed instantly into detailed field maps. With onboard AI detecting boundaries and obstacles, operators can plan precise routes and conduct safer autonomous missions.

When fitted with the RevoSling Module, the P150 Max becomes a transport platform capable of carrying up to 80 kilograms of farm inputs, tools, or produce across rough or flooded ground. It keeps supplies moving between plots when roads are hard to access.

At its core, the SuperX 5 Ultra Intelligent Control System enables autonomous flight with centimeter‑level precision. Supported by 4D Imaging Radar and a wide‑angle FPV camera, the drone identifies irrigation pivots, power poles, and overhead lines to maintain safe and stable performance.

Operators can plan and manage missions through the XAG One App on a smartphone or the SRC 5 Remote Controller, which automatically generates optimal routes based on field shape and terrain. Centimeter-level positioning is maintained even in areas with weak or no network signal, enabled by the XRTK 7 Mobile Station.

The Smart SuperCharge Battery is designed to support long hours of fieldwork. Using the Parallel Charging Kit, it can be recharged in as little as seven minutes, minimizing downtime and supporting continuous operations throughout the day.

Launched after years of testing and refinement, the XAG P150 Max combines a durable structure, intelligent control, and superior terrain adaptability to deliver reliable performance under diverse conditions. It is now available for preorder through XAG's distributor network in selected countries and regions, with deliveries expected to begin next year.

