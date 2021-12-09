X2O Media Announces X2O for Microsoft Teams App

New App Allows Employees to Communicate Content Created in X2O Platform Through Microsoft Teams

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- X2O Media, a global provider of unified visual communications solutions, today announced the launch of X2O for Microsoft Teams, a new application designed to connect employees by supporting effective internal communications. X2O for Microsoft Teams offers a consistent and dynamic way of sharing business information with employees through various channels within X2O Media's core visual communications software, X2O Platform. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, provides turnkey digital workplace solutions that enable employees to collaborate for better decision making.

The X2O for Microsoft Teams application is quick and easy to install; it allows for multiple channels of content to be created and communicated directly to all employees on the devices they use the most. Employees can visualize real-time data from multiple internal and external sources. As the hybrid workplace continues to evolve, the app gives employees the freedom and flexibility to access their information anywhere, anytime across multiple devices and locations.

"Organizations are planning their recovery strategies, everyone is rethinking how and where work gets done, and remote work will remain a cornerstone of the post-pandemic world. More than ever, there is a need for easy-to-use tools to support a seamless flow and sharing of information regardless of whether the employee is working in the office, at home or on the road. X2O Media is focused on helping organizations to transition to a hybrid workplace and will continue to develop additional features for the X2O for Microsoft Teams app," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

Microsoft Teams is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. The X2O app is not affiliated or otherwise connected to Microsoft Corporation. For more information about the new X2O for Microsoft Teams application click here.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides unified visual communication and collaboration solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O OneRoom collaboration technology has been installed worldwide at many learning institutions and corporations. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

