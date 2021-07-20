X2O Media Announces the Installation of Three Unique X2O OneRoom Classrooms at Goizueta Business School

Goizueta Business School Launches Immersive OneRoom Technology to Elevate Student Experience and Expand Their Global Reach

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- X2O Media, a global provider of virtual collaboration technology for learning institutions, and Emory University's Goizueta Business School announce the launch of a next generation teaching innovation with the installation of three X2O OneRoom virtual classrooms for Goizueta's degree and non-degree programs. The Roberto C. Goizueta Business School invested in OneRoom classrooms known as Global Classrooms at Emory University, that are poised to elevate the overall classroom experience, extend global reach and eliminate the limitations of geography in business education. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, collaborated with integrator partner AVI Systems to custom-build and install the three OneRoom classrooms.

OneRoom technology is an innovative blended learning platform that provides an immersive and engaging one-to-one learning experience for in-class and remote students and to support both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Designed with dedicated cameras equipped with high-definition audio, interactive whiteboard, dynamic breakout groups and an intuitive user interface allow all students to experience engaging learning regardless of geography. These features enable Goizueta Business School to open their MBA and Executive Education programs to a wider set of domestic and international students by providing an enhanced learning experience that encourages the exchange of ideas, experiences and culture.

"For Goizueta, the time is now to explore the benefits and possibilities of digital learning and what it means for the future of teaching. The X2O OneRoom solution provides a perfect fit for busy working professionals as more individuals appreciate the flexibility to participate in a dynamic learning experience from anywhere in the world," said Nicola Barrett, Chief Corporate Learning Officer at Goizueta Business School.

"As leaders in business education, we are delighted to incorporate X2O Media's OneRoom technology into our classrooms. The technology allows us to offer our students an immersive learning experience and deliver content in a highly engaging way for remote and hybrid classroom environments. The collaboration tools in OneRoom classrooms enable faculty to teach in a "traditional" way while incorporating analytics, experiential learning and cutting-edge edtech mechanisms to students that are unable to be on campus. OneRoom creates a superior mode for the dissemination of information, allowing our footprint in business education to grow without any compromise to the experience and learning," said Jaclyn Conner, Associate Dean, Executive MBA at the Goizueta Business School.

"It is truly inspiring to see how Goizueta Business School has harnessed the potential of OneRoom to bring digital learning to the next level. The Roberto C. Goizueta Global Classrooms create world-class educational experiences without sacrificing the one-to-one connection that is key to learning. The scalability and flexibility of OneRoom empowers professors to teach while interacting with students through break-out groups, polls, whiteboards, chat and learning analytics to create an engaging learning experience that is impossible with traditional videoconferencing," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

To learn about X2O OneRoom classroom visit www.x2omedia.com/en/solutions/oneroom/ . For more information about Goizueta's Global Classrooms click here.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides unified visual communication and collaboration solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media's collaboration technology has helped institutions like William & Mary, HEC Montréal, Future DJs and City of London Freemen's School set a new standard for the online learning community. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Goizueta Business School

Business education has been an integral part of Emory University's identity since 1919. That kind of longevity and significance does not come without a culture built on success and service. Emory University's Goizueta Business School offers a unique, community-oriented environment paired with the academic prestige and rigor of a major research institution. Goizueta develops business leaders of today and tomorrow with an undergraduate degree program, a Two-Year Full-Time MBA, a One-Year MBA, an Evening MBA, an Executive MBA, an MS in Business Analytics, a Master of Analytical Finance, a Doctoral degree, and a portfolio of non-degree Emory Executive Education courses. Together, the Goizueta community strives to solve the world's most pressing business problems. The school is named for the late Roberto C. Goizueta, former Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. For more information, visit www.goizueta.emory.edu

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com/en/ or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

