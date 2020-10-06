X-energy to work with Ontario Power Generation to advance clean energy technology in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- X-energy is pleased to work with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to further advance the engineering and design work of the Xe-100 small modular reactor (SMR) technology for use in Canada.

In a release earlier today, the Ontario utility announced plans to "advance the design and engineering of grid-scale reactors," including X-energy's Xe-100.

"It is a privilege to be working with OPG to advance the engineering work in Canada for our Xe-100 design," says Clay Sell, X-energy's CEO. "OPG has demonstrated incredible leadership in advancing reliable and affordable low-carbon power options."

Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO said, "OPG is leveraging more than 50 years of nuclear experience to support the development of carbon-free nuclear technology." He also stated, "SMRs will play a key role in helping to re-invigorate Ontario's economy and further support the province and Canada as they work toward meeting their climate change targets of zero-emission electricity."

The announcement follows a due diligence process by OPG in collaboration with other major energy utilities for SMR development in Ontario that would pave the way for the potential deployment of SMRs in other jurisdictions.

"The extensive and rigorous process was one of the most comprehensive we have been through -- addressing technology, licensing, supply chain and corporate matters," said Sell. "This Canadian opportunity brought out the best in our team and provided us further insights into our own design process. We are thrilled to have been selected to move forward to work with a utility leader whose goals are in keeping with our own for Canada and for the planet."

The Xe-100 is an 80MWe (scalable to a 320 MWe four-pack) SMR design that can integrate into large, regional electricity systems as a base and load-following source of low-carbon power. As such, it can optimize grid use of low-emission, intermittent renewables and other clean power. The reactor is also ideal for mid-size communities, project sites and other power applications, including district heating.

X-energy is currently in the Vendor Design Review process with Canada's nuclear regulator and is working with some of Canada's leading nuclear supply companies to advance progress on Xe-100 deployment.

"We believe the Xe-100 can be a catalyst for building a Canadian SMR industry that will provide global leadership in meeting this country, and the world's, need for clean and abundant, low-carbon energy," said Sell. "We look forward to working with OPG and our Canadian nuclear partners to achieve this vision."

About X-energy

X-energy is redefining nuclear energy. It manufactures fuel that seals uranium particles in a protective coating, so it's inherently safe and retains the waste inside forever. X-energy also designs plants that unlock the fuel's potential in a process that's as clean as wind or solar. When combined, the result is reliable carbon-free baseload power, produced more safely and affordably than ever before and available anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://x-energy.com/canada or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About OPG

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest clean electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

For more information contact:

X-energy

[email protected]

SOURCE X-energy

Related Links

http://www.x-energy.com

