WZMH Architects Launches Giraffe: Pioneering Software Suite for Engineers and Architects

Leading the Future of AEC with Advanced AI, Digital Twin Technology, and Next-Generation Design Solutions

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - WZMH Architects, a globally recognized leader in architectural design and innovation, announces the launch of Giraffe, an independently owned software company dedicated to revolutionizing the architectural-engineering-construction sectors. Although Giraffe draws on WZMH's extensive industry expertise, it operates as a separate entity with its own state-of-the-art software suite designed to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and collaboration in building design and construction.

Founded in 1961, WZMH Architects has established a rich legacy of landmark design. In 2017, the firm expanded its focus on cutting-edge technology by establishing sparkbird, a research and development lab dedicated to driving innovation in IoT (Internet of Things), design efficiency, modularity, and sustainability. Giraffe represents the latest evolution of this commitment, integrating practical architectural and construction knowledge with advanced AI and digital twin technology.

"At WZMH Architects, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), and bridging the gap between traditional architectural and building practices, and the innovative potential of emerging technologies," said the founding team at Giraffe.

They added, "Giraffe isn't just about envisioning the future; we're building it with solutions born from deep industry understanding and not just IT expertise. With the DNA of Giraffe rooted in WZMH Architects, we bring over 60 years of experience, more than 250 million square feet of designed and constructed buildings, and over 10 million hours of IP production and expertise. Our team of experts transforms visionary ideas into tangible outcomes for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry."

Giraffe addresses key issues in the AEC industry, such as fragmented and inefficient design processes, inconsistent standards and documentation, a declining skilled workforce, and limited automation. By streamlining the entire lifecycle of a building — from design and construction to management — Giraffe's software solutions are designed to accelerate project timelines, automate tasks, and improve quality assurance.

The software suite features eight smart technology solutions and includes:

doton - A digital construction measurement and inventory tracking solution utilizing standard camera technology and unique markers to enhance measurement accuracy, locate and determine the final placement of materials and construction site safety.

- A digital construction measurement and inventory tracking solution utilizing standard camera technology and unique markers to enhance measurement accuracy, locate and determine the final placement of materials and construction site safety. ska-ana - A cutting-edge tool for autonomous site navigation, real-time data collection, and remote construction monitoring, reducing operational time and increasing efficiency.

- A cutting-edge tool for autonomous site navigation, real-time data collection, and remote construction monitoring, reducing operational time and increasing efficiency. AiM ( Ai Massing ) - An AI-driven planning tool for rapid generation and adjustment of real estate development massing models, integrating creative vision with technical specifications.

- An AI-driven planning tool for rapid generation and adjustment of real estate development massing models, integrating creative vision with technical specifications. PARRiT - A centralized platform for managing design and furniture information, facilitating real-time updates and collaboration across project stakeholders.

- A centralized platform for managing design and furniture information, facilitating real-time updates and collaboration across project stakeholders. SOVAi - A site surveying tool that leverages advanced environmental analysis to provide rapid, comprehensive BIM models and reports, enhancing project planning efficiency.

- A site surveying tool that leverages advanced environmental analysis to provide rapid, comprehensive BIM models and reports, enhancing project planning efficiency. PLAiNNED - An AI-powered app that simplifies architectural design by quickly generating building code-compliant layouts for complex building components, epitomizing efficient 'design by spreadsheet'.

- An AI-powered app that simplifies architectural design by quickly generating building code-compliant layouts for complex building components, epitomizing efficient 'design by spreadsheet'. mySUN - An eco-conscious gaming app that tracks and suggests improvements to users' environmental footprint, encouraging sustainable daily choices through automated activity.

- An eco-conscious gaming app that tracks and suggests improvements to users' environmental footprint, encouraging sustainable daily choices through automated activity. VOLPAi - An AI-powered application that redefines RFI management in the construction industry by expediting responses to improve project flow and serving as an educational resource on design and construction practices.

With ongoing beta testing and plans for commercialization by 2025, Giraffe is poised to become a transformative force in the AEC industry, and has already achieved significant milestones, including pilot tests and collaborations with industry leaders such as Infrastructure Ontario, RBC, Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure and Operations and major general contractors and subcontractors. And as the industry continues to undergo a digital transformation, Giraffe is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10% by 2040.

Led by a team of Principals from WZMH Architects, each actively involved in the strategic development and continuous innovation of Giraffe, the software embodies the firm's visionary approach and industry-leading standards, ensuring it reflects decades of architectural-engineering-construction excellence and forward-thinking innovation. The development team, consisting of in-house professionals and external experts in machine learning and robotics, is dedicated to maintaining Giraffe's position at the forefront of AEC technology.

For more information on Giraffe and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.giraffe.software. The company is actively seeking investors interested in proptech, contech, and advancing the AEC industry. The contact information of the Giraffe team is provided below.

ABOUT WZMH ARCHITECTS

WZMH Architects is committed to the pursuit of design excellence delivered with exceptional technical competency. Based in Toronto, we have been providing innovative and effective solutions for our clients for over six decades on a broad range of projects both in Canada and overseas. Fresh approaches to problem-solving are encouraged and rewarded in our design studio. This philosophy has motivated us to constantly adapt, evolve, and reinvent ourselves to produce architecture that is contemporary, relevant, and meaningful. In 2017, we furthered our commitment to innovation by founding sparkbird, our research and development lab dedicated to advancing design and construction technologies. Our aim is to create timeless places that harness the full potential of their site and benefit the people who will use and experience them. For more information: https://www.wzmh.com/

ABOUT GIRAFFE

Giraffe, independently owned and founded by WZMH Architects in 2023, builds on over six decades of global legacy in landmark design. Unlike typical tech startups, Giraffe merges practical industry knowledge with advanced technology, offering a comprehensive software suite that covers the full life cycle of the building process—from design through construction and into operations. By integrating AI and digital twin technology, Giraffe's solutions address both the design and construction phases, as well as ongoing building management, enhancing sustainability and efficiency at every stage. This innovative approach positions Giraffe to lead the evolution of the AEC industry. For more information: https://www.giraffe.software/

