WZMH Architects Announces New Brand & Project for Innovation Lab

What began with an initial prototype concept (the Intelligent Structural Panel) has since grown into a multi-person research and development lab. With Innovation Manager Hiram Boujaoude, the lab has developed more than a dozen ideas and has a current pipeline that includes custom APPs, prefabricated residential solutions and a host of other products. From the first concept, the Intelligent Structural Panel, to its Black Box (DC based smart building controllers), mySUN (microgrid in a box), Sunrider (energy harvesting bike) to prefabricated solutions, green energy producing devices, and much more, the firm's in-house lab proudly houses and displays working physical prototypes, as well as software programming and physical construction projects.

The lab also hosts weekly public charrettes, bringing together creative minds to further dialogue on topics like new construction methods and materials, and sustainable practices, including prefabricated and modular solutions, with the goal to help advance the practice of architecture beyond the traditional – and improve our built environment.

"As we look to the future and grow our research and development practice area even more, we felt that it was important to formally name our innovation lab," said Zenon Radewych, Principal, WZMH Architects who spearheaded the launch of the lab in 2017.

"The name sparkbird is actually a play on a birding term. It is known as the first bird that helped spark someone's interest in birding. Ultimately, a 'spark bird' speaks to the feeling or moment that has a significant impact in their life. For us, that was when we developed our first smart building prototype that helped propel our concepts and ideas onto an international stage. We feel this is a great name that encapsulates the spirit of the lab, which is focused on innovation, growth and forward-thinking," said Nicola Casciato, W Principal, WZMH Architects.

While some of the sparkbird lab's ideas may not advance beyond conceptual stages, others are expected to reach the market soon, including a new project WZMH is working on with a University. The Ryerson University Smart Campus Integration and Testing Hub (SCITHub), headed up by WZMH Associate Principal Jamie Lee, will be the world's first building that is 100 percent digitally enabled. It is also the first project that will integrate WZMH's Intelligent Structural Panel (ISP).

For the branding of the lab, WZMH Architects invited their staff to enter a company-wide naming competition. The winning name by staff member Ruta Kraujutyte was anonymously chosen by an acclaimed jury, including: Carl Blanchaer (Former Principal at WZMH Architects), Dave LeBlanc ("The Architourist," Globe & Mail), Justin Young (Founder and Partner, Idea Workshop), and Janelle Hinds (Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships at Opportunity For All Youth at MaRS Discovery District).

For more information on WZMH's sparkbird lab, visit:

https://www.wzmh.com/sparkbird/about

ABOUT WZMH ARCHITECTS

WZMH Architects is committed to the pursuit of design excellence delivered with exceptional technical competency. Based in Toronto, we have been providing innovative and effective solutions for our clients for over six decades on a broad range of projects both in Canada and overseas. Fresh approaches to problem solving are encouraged and rewarded in our design studio. This philosophy has motivated us to constantly adapt, evolve, and reinvent ourselves to produce architecture that is contemporary, relevant, and meaningful. Our aim is to create timeless places that harness the full potential of their site and benefit the people who will use and experience them. For more information: https://www.wzmh.com/

SOURCE WZMH Architects

For further information: Danielle Mason, Idea Workshop, [email protected], 647-453-4518