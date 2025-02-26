WWEX Group Expands With New Office in Monterrey, Mexico, Focused On Customer Support, Business Growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- WWEX Group, the second largest privately held logistics company in the U.S., with more than $4.4 billion in systemwide revenue, is proud to announce the opening of its new office and operations hub in Monterrey, Mexico. This strategic expansion marks the next chapter in the company's continuous growth and commitment to providing best-in-class logistics and supply chain solutions for customers throughout North America.

The new office is located within the state-of-the-art Lemancore-owned Corporativo Santa María campus (Torre 4), occupying a spacious 35,000 square feet and designed to accommodate up to 300 employees. This expansion is not just about increasing physical space — it's about strengthening WWEX Group's presence in one of Mexico's most vital economic and industrial hubs.

"We're excited to continue building our team in Monterrey for WWEX Group," says Tom Madine, CEO of WWEX Group. "The talent we have been able to attract not only allows us to continue our growth in the region, but it also further enables our mission to have the most friction free customer experience in the industry."

A Celebration of New Beginnings

To officially celebrate the opening, WWEX Group hosted a special event on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at the new Monterrey office location. Members from the logistics, transportation and local business community — including Emmanuel Loo, Secretary of Economy, and Luisa Quintana, Director of Foreign Investment, both from the state of Nuevo Leon — along with WWEX Group leadership and staff, were present to mark this new venture.

The Monterrey office has quickly become a powerhouse for WWEX Group, offering a strong operations hub that perfectly complements all three of the company's brands — Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers.

"Our experience in Monterrey has been incredibly positive, from the talent we've attracted to the capabilities that we've built to support our customers across all lines of business," says Joel Clum, COO of WWEX Group. "This move not only reflects our commitment to growth, but the opportunity we see to further expand our capabilities in Monterrey in the years to come."

A Modern, Sustainable Workplace

WWEX Group's new office is designed to inspire creativity, collaboration and innovation while supporting employee well-being. With energy-efficient systems, green spaces and amenities that prioritize health, the facility reflects a forward-thinking approach to business. By fostering a thriving workplace, WWEX Group is ensuring both continued growth and success, setting the stage for a sustainable future while delivering exceptional value to customers.

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 113,000+ customers across the country while helping move more than 53 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with 2024 annual systemwide revenue exceeding $4.4 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

SOURCE WWEX Group

Stephanie Riordan, [email protected]