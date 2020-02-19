WW Canada Now Delivering to Doorsteps Across the Country Thanks to Partnership with Leading Meat Subscription Box Service, truLOCAL

truLOCAL delivers high-quality meats produced locally on small farms to Canadians' doors. With the launch, truLOCAL becomes officially recognized by the WW SmartPoints™ system and offers a selection especially tailored for followers of the my WW TM program. Signature boxes are exclusively available to WW members across Canada at https://trulocal.ca/ww/signature-box .

"The partnership with truLOCAL is an extension of WW's commitment to inspire healthy habits and to meet our members where they are," said Kevin O'Brien, General Manager, WW Canada. "Members engage with WW through our award-winning app, our robust and vibrant online community, in-person workshops in our WW studios, and now, with this partnership, we are bringing meal inspiration and locally produced meat right to their doorstep."

Everything is on the menu with WW!

The first truLOCAL x WW signature box contains 16 servings of protein including bacon, boneless chicken breasts, chicken burgers, sirloin steaks, wild caught salmon filets, ground turkey and three SmartPoints® recipe cards, along with a $25 truLOCAL giftcard for a special price of $99 per box. Signature boxes will be updated regularly throughout the year to embrace special events and holidays.

"The partnership with WW is a textbook example of what two brands with shared values and similar goals can achieve," said Marc Lafleur, CEO & co-founder truLOCAL. "Our focus has always been on building our brand through community and using technology to give people more access to high quality proteins. Now, being able to work closely with WW to connect with their members on a meaningful level to help them on their wellness journey is what we feel makes this partnership so exciting."

Ongoing engagement and rewards

truLOCAL will engage with WW Canada members at workshops to educate attendees about the brand partnership. The partnership will also be supported by influencer collaborations, in-studio activations, co-branded content, and reward programs.

WW

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

truLOCAL

truLOCAL was founded by Marc Lafleur in Kitchener, Ontario with Dragons' Den Michele Romanow as one of its leading investors. truLOCAL is catering to the needs of today's consumers in search of quality proteins and traceability. It is a discerning protein lovers' dream, offering a comprehensive selection of products including beef, chicken, pork, turkey, lamb, and harder-to-find meats like buffalo, bison, boar, and selections of fish, and more. The company specializes in value-added proteins such as 100 per cent grass fed and grass-finished products. Proteins are cultivated on farms that raise animals humanely and raised without antibiotics. All packaging is 100 per cent recyclable.

